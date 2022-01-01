The best films of 2002 turn 20 in 2022

Since 2002 is the year of the film The pianist from Roman Polanski, from Talk to her branded Pedro Almodóvar, of The Ring, one of the most iconic horror ever and by Gangs of New York, which sanctioned the partnership between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Dicaprio. From the east the Korean Park Chan-wook with the violent stood out Mr. Vendetta, while the Japanese Takeshi Kitano made one of his best films (Dolls).

Italy does not look bad at all that year with two masterpieces: The embalmer from Matteo Garrone And Breath by Emanuele Crialese with Valeria Golino.

Talk to her

A film about love and death made by one of the most beloved European authors. Almodóvar mixes grace, melò, grotesque, irony and intimacy. It is the unpredictable magic of the director of All about my mother who gives us one of his masterpieces.

Italian release: March 28, 2002

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Rosario Flores

Spider

It was not at all easy to transpose Patrick McGrath’s novel. David Cronenberg he engages in one of his impossible feats and wins the bet: he takes us on a journey into the psyche of Dennis (Ralph Fiennes) who recalls his tortuous past in a series of flashbacks that weave like a web. Spider was selected in competition at Cannes.

French release: May 21, 2002 (Cannes) | Italian release: November 29, 2002

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Ralph Fiennes

Breath

Emanuele Crialese gives us a jewel. Valeria Golino it is the soul and body of the film, it is light and torment. In a Lampedusa kissed by the sun and closed in on itself, Grazia (Golino) represents the free spirit, the breath that brings regenerating turmoil to the island. In the cast there is a still unknown Elio Germano. Respiro won the Grand Prix at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes.

Italian release: May 22, 2002

Directed by: Emanuele Crialese

Cast: Valeria Golino, Elio Germano

The pianist

An absolute signed masterpiece Roman Polanski. It is considered one of the best films of 2002, but also of those about the Holocaust. The point of view is that of a Jewish pianist (Adrien Brody) who is in Warsaw during the German occupation. He won the Palme d’Or and three Oscars.

Release: May 24, 2002 (Cannes) | Italy release: 25 October

Director: Roman Polanski

Cast: Adrien Brody

He was my father

A Tom Hanks impassive, perhaps never as in this film, and a vintage Sam Mendes who returns to be noticed after the success of American Beauty and before landing in 007. A gangster movie like not seen for a long time. There is also in the cast Paul Newman in his latest film.

US release: July 12, 2002 | Italian release: December 13, 2002

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman

The Embalmer

One of the best films of Matteo Garrone that twenty years ago showed what it was made of. The intertwining between the three protagonists who try to anchor themselves in love so as not to end up in the abyss is overwhelming, dark and painful. It was presented at the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

Italy release: 6 September 2002

Directed by: Matteo Garrone

Cast: Ernesto Mahieux, Elisabetta Rocchetti

Mr. Vendetta

A festival film that launched the career of one of Korea’s most acclaimed directors in the West: Park Chan-wook. Mr. Vendetta is the first chapter of the revenge trilogy composed by the much appreciated Old Boy (an American remake was also made with Josh Brolin) and Lady Vendetta. The director stabs the viewer with his psychological and physical violence.

Release: October 2002 (Toronto Film Festival) | Italian release: December 2002 (Noir Film Festival)

Director: Park Chan-wook

The Ring

This is the American remake of the namesake horror Japanese (Ringu of 1998). The legend of the videotape that kills and of the satanic child Samara entered the collective imagination by transforming the film into one of the most famous and appreciated horror films ever. The Ring grossed an impressive $ 250 million worldwide.

US release: October 18, 2002 | Italian release: February 21, 2003

Director: Gore Verbinski

Cast: Naomi Watts

Dolls

The most poetic film of Takeshi Kitano. A world of puppets, inspired by the ancient Japanese Bunraku puppet theater, which reflects the real world. The characters seem abandoned to themselves, in their destiny, with no way out. For some it was the best film at the Venice Film Festival that year.

Released Italy: October 31, 2002

Director: Takeshi Kitano

Gangs of New York

It is not one of the best films of Martin Scorsese, but with Gangs of New York begins the successful partnership Scorsese-Leonardo Dicaprio which led to such masterpieces as The Wolf of Wal Street. The director chooses to shoot the blockbuster set in mid-nineteenth-century New York in Cinecittà. The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards without winning a single one.

US release: December 20, 2002 | Released in Italy: January 24, 2003

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis

