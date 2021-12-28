The best films of 2012 turn 10 in 2022

The first film of 2012 to remember is definitely Avengers, from which a decade of Marvel success exploded, but that was also the year of the birth of the new Hollywood diva Jennifer Lawrence (thanks to Hunger Games it’s at The positive side), of the end of the trilogy of Batman by Christopher Nolan and the beginning of Peter Jackson’s second adventure dedicated to Tolkien (The Hobbit). They also went out of Django by Tarantino e The Master with Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman (both winners of the Volpi Cup in Venice).

At home in Italy they stand out Reality from Matteo Garrone, the dramatic and raw Diaz by Daniele Vicari and the masterpiece of the Taviani brothers Cesare must not die, which brought the Golden Bear back to Italy after 21 years.

The best films of 2012

Cesare must die

The Taviani brothers sign one of their masterpieces and report the Golden Bear in Italy (absent since 1991). Their film, shot in the Rebibbia prison with the inmates, tells the staging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. An exciting journey in which reality and fiction are mirrored.

Italian release: 2 March 2012

Director: Paolo and Vittorio Taviani

Hunger Games

The film launched Jennifer Lawrence in the Olympus of Hollywood thanks to the role of the brave Katniss Everdeen, the girl with a bow and arrow who redeemed the Districts of Panem. The young warrior becomes one of the most loved characters by the younger generations and one of the toughest female roles in the history of cinema.

US release: March 23, 2012 | Italian release: 1 May 2012

Director: Gary Ross

Cast: Jannifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hucheron

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Diaz – Don’t Clean Up The Blood

A strong, direct, courageous film. It deals with the events of the G8 in Genoa and the police raid which took place in the Diaz school where violence against unarmed people took place. The onslaught of the black blocs in the city resulted in the death of Carlo Giuliani.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Italian release: April 13, 2012

Directed by: Daniele Vicari

Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Elio Germano

The Avengers

For the first time we see the Avengers. Since then they have become the heroes of the last ten years, breaking record after record. Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Thor marked an era. Now we will see who will collect their inheritance. The Eternals?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Italy release: 25 April 2012 | US release: May 4, 2012

Director: Joss Whedon

Cast: Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans

Reality

It was presented in Cannes and won the Special Jury Prize. Matteo Garrone takes us into his magical realism, in which reality blends with fiction and which has as its protagonist the fishmonger of Naples Luciano (Aniello Arena), a former Camorra obsessed with Big Brother.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Italian release: 18 May 2012 (Cannes Film Festival)

Directed by: Matteo Garrone

Cast: Aniello Arena

Amour

A film about love, about the relationship of an elderly couple, about illness in which silences say everything. Amour wins the Palme d’Or and the Oscar for best foreign film. Haneke’s painful poetry also pierces the United States.

French release: May 20, 2012 (Cannes Film Festival) | Italian release: 25 October 2012

Director: Michael Haneke

Cast: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva, Isabelle Huppert

Holy Motors

One of the best films of 2012. For some the best. Leos Carax takes us into the psychedelic world of his creativity by building a multifaceted character (Monsieur Oscar), eager to change his skin several times a day, precisely because he feels that creativity is dying out around him.

French release: May 23, 2012 (Cannes) | Italian release: June 6, 2013

Directed by Leos Carax

Cast: Denis Levant, Eva Mendes, Kylie Minogue

The Dark Knight – The Return

Last chapter of the Batman trilogy of Christopher Nolan who completely revolutionized the universe of the bat man in the cinema. Although the film is inferior to the previous chapter with a Joker to be framed, Nolan worthily concludes his adventure with the DC character.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

US release: July 20, 2012 | Italian release: 29 August 2012

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway

The Master

A controversial masterpiece by Wes Thomas Anderson with Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman in a state of grace (both receive the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival). Controversial on the same topic as: L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Italy release: 1 September 2012 (Venice Film Festival) | US release: September 12, 2012

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix

Compassion

A film that shocked and left its mark on the Venice Film Festival. One of the masterpieces of the Korean director Kim Ki-duk who left us too soon (a year ago). Who knows what he would have said of Squid Game.

Italy release: September 14, 2012

Director: Kim Ki-duk

Frankenweenie

When Tim Burton tells of his childhood always hits the mark. And Frankenweenie, on her beloved little dog she had as a child, is a stop motion gem. A delightful black and white cartoon that takes us to the director’s fears and affections.

US release: October 5, 2012 | Released Italy: January 17, 2013

Director: Tim Burton

Argon

Ben Affleck with his third film as director he won the Oscar for best film. Argo follows the (real) story of six American citizens, refugees in the Canadian embassy in Tehran, and the attempt to free them by a former CIA agent (Affleck). We are in 1979 in the midst of the Iranian revolution.

US release: 12 October 2012 | Italian release: November 8, 2012

Director: Ben Affleck

Cast: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston

The Hobbit – Unexpected Journey

A new journey of Peter Jackson in Tolkien’s world. The Lord of the Rings, however, has no equal, although the special effects were less avant-garde. After Frodo we follow the adventures of Bilbo Beggins.

Italy release: 13 December 2012 | US release: December 14, 2012

Director: Peter Jackson

Cast: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Django Enchained

A cult of Quentin Tarantino. A tribute to spaghetti westerns and Django with Franco Nero (in a cameo). With a genre film, the director of Le Iene reflects, as only he can do, on the racism of the modern era. A story of violence with a poetic charm.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

US release: December 25, 2012 | Released Italy: January 17, 2013

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz

The positive side

Parallel to the success of Hunger Games another film arrives for Jennifer Lawrence that consecrates her in the cinema scene: The positive side, with Bradley Cooper. The couple formed by Pat and Tiffany thrills audiences all over the world. Lawrence wins the Oscar for Best Performance.

US release: December 25, 2012 | Italian release: 7 March 2013

Director: David O. Russel

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence

+ CINEMA

Get back to SHOW

Follow us on Instagram – Facebook – Youtube – Twitter