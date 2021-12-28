The best films of 2012 turn 10 in 2022
The first film of 2012 to remember is definitely Avengers, from which a decade of Marvel success exploded, but that was also the year of the birth of the new Hollywood diva Jennifer Lawrence (thanks to Hunger Games it’s at The positive side), of the end of the trilogy of Batman by Christopher Nolan and the beginning of Peter Jackson’s second adventure dedicated to Tolkien (The Hobbit). They also went out of Django by Tarantino e The Master with Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman (both winners of the Volpi Cup in Venice).
At home in Italy they stand out Reality from Matteo Garrone, the dramatic and raw Diaz by Daniele Vicari and the masterpiece of the Taviani brothers Cesare must not die, which brought the Golden Bear back to Italy after 21 years.
The best films of 2012
Cesare must die
The Taviani brothers sign one of their masterpieces and report the Golden Bear in Italy (absent since 1991). Their film, shot in the Rebibbia prison with the inmates, tells the staging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. An exciting journey in which reality and fiction are mirrored.
Italian release: 2 March 2012
Director: Paolo and Vittorio Taviani
Hunger Games
The film launched Jennifer Lawrence in the Olympus of Hollywood thanks to the role of the brave Katniss Everdeen, the girl with a bow and arrow who redeemed the Districts of Panem. The young warrior becomes one of the most loved characters by the younger generations and one of the toughest female roles in the history of cinema.
US release: March 23, 2012 | Italian release: 1 May 2012
Director: Gary Ross
Cast: Jannifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hucheron
Diaz – Don’t Clean Up The Blood
A strong, direct, courageous film. It deals with the events of the G8 in Genoa and the police raid which took place in the Diaz school where violence against unarmed people took place. The onslaught of the black blocs in the city resulted in the death of Carlo Giuliani.
Italian release: April 13, 2012
Directed by: Daniele Vicari
Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Elio Germano
The Avengers
For the first time we see the Avengers. Since then they have become the heroes of the last ten years, breaking record after record. Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Thor marked an era. Now we will see who will collect their inheritance. The Eternals?
Italy release: 25 April 2012 | US release: May 4, 2012
Director: Joss Whedon
Cast: Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans
Reality
It was presented in Cannes and won the Special Jury Prize. Matteo Garrone takes us into his magical realism, in which reality blends with fiction and which has as its protagonist the fishmonger of Naples Luciano (Aniello Arena), a former Camorra obsessed with Big Brother.
Italian release: 18 May 2012 (Cannes Film Festival)
Directed by: Matteo Garrone
Cast: Aniello Arena
Amour
A film about love, about the relationship of an elderly couple, about illness in which silences say everything. Amour wins the Palme d’Or and the Oscar for best foreign film. Haneke’s painful poetry also pierces the United States.
French release: May 20, 2012 (Cannes Film Festival) | Italian release: 25 October 2012
Director: Michael Haneke
Cast: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva, Isabelle Huppert
Holy Motors
One of the best films of 2012. For some the best. Leos Carax takes us into the psychedelic world of his creativity by building a multifaceted character (Monsieur Oscar), eager to change his skin several times a day, precisely because he feels that creativity is dying out around him.
French release: May 23, 2012 (Cannes) | Italian release: June 6, 2013
Directed by Leos Carax
Cast: Denis Levant, Eva Mendes, Kylie Minogue
The Dark Knight – The Return
Last chapter of the Batman trilogy of Christopher Nolan who completely revolutionized the universe of the bat man in the cinema. Although the film is inferior to the previous chapter with a Joker to be framed, Nolan worthily concludes his adventure with the DC character.
US release: July 20, 2012 | Italian release: 29 August 2012
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway
The Master
A controversial masterpiece by Wes Thomas Anderson with Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman in a state of grace (both receive the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival). Controversial on the same topic as: L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology
Italy release: 1 September 2012 (Venice Film Festival) | US release: September 12, 2012
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix
Compassion
A film that shocked and left its mark on the Venice Film Festival. One of the masterpieces of the Korean director Kim Ki-duk who left us too soon (a year ago). Who knows what he would have said of Squid Game.
Italy release: September 14, 2012
Director: Kim Ki-duk
Frankenweenie
When Tim Burton tells of his childhood always hits the mark. And Frankenweenie, on her beloved little dog she had as a child, is a stop motion gem. A delightful black and white cartoon that takes us to the director’s fears and affections.
US release: October 5, 2012 | Released Italy: January 17, 2013
Director: Tim Burton
Argon
Ben Affleck with his third film as director he won the Oscar for best film. Argo follows the (real) story of six American citizens, refugees in the Canadian embassy in Tehran, and the attempt to free them by a former CIA agent (Affleck). We are in 1979 in the midst of the Iranian revolution.
US release: 12 October 2012 | Italian release: November 8, 2012
Director: Ben Affleck
Cast: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston
The Hobbit – Unexpected Journey
A new journey of Peter Jackson in Tolkien’s world. The Lord of the Rings, however, has no equal, although the special effects were less avant-garde. After Frodo we follow the adventures of Bilbo Beggins.
Italy release: 13 December 2012 | US release: December 14, 2012
Director: Peter Jackson
Cast: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman
Django Enchained
A cult of Quentin Tarantino. A tribute to spaghetti westerns and Django with Franco Nero (in a cameo). With a genre film, the director of Le Iene reflects, as only he can do, on the racism of the modern era. A story of violence with a poetic charm.
US release: December 25, 2012 | Released Italy: January 17, 2013
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz
The positive side
Parallel to the success of Hunger Games another film arrives for Jennifer Lawrence that consecrates her in the cinema scene: The positive side, with Bradley Cooper. The couple formed by Pat and Tiffany thrills audiences all over the world. Lawrence wins the Oscar for Best Performance.
US release: December 25, 2012 | Italian release: 7 March 2013
Director: David O. Russel
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence
