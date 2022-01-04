the best films of Adam McKay

Making people laugh is a serious job: many great actors and directors agree that drama films are easier to make than comic films, Totò himself has repeatedly supported this thesis. Adam McKay, over the course of his nearly twenty-year career, is now a cornerstone of American comedy, a director, screenwriter and producer capable of making comic films with great, very great actors, who know how to interpret and reinterpret his films with a satirical and moralistic depth, which have earned him a heartfelt appreciation for his rare ability to know how to range between genres.

After his success and his famous sketches on Saturday Night Live, McKay gave birth with his colleague Will Ferrell to Gary Sanchez Productions, to make a series of comedy films. The two would also jointly launch the comedy site Funny or Die presented by users in 2007. But despite the recent breakup of friendship with Ferrell caused by a misunderstanding, McKay has rediscovered a new wave of popularity with his latest work, Don’t Look Up (if you keep your eyes on the ground you will never read our Don’t Look Up review). A title that has divided critics and audiences, a cross-section of the present day that tears a bitter smile, typical of McKay, maybe Don’t Look Up is the satire we need. It is not the only one, however, that deserves the vision: here is our list of Adam McKay’s most famous films and those that we advise you to recover.

The big bet

A title as big as its cast. Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Christian Bale they give life to the true story of the beginning of the 2007 economic crisis, which from the United States overwhelmed the whole world.

McKay has chosen to represent the events of a group of people who followed the strategy of the famous Michael Burry, hedge fund manager with a really crazy proposal: investing over a billion dollars, betting on the collapse of the real estate market. Many rightly elevate this among the best films of McKay and even the criticism proves them right: The big bet has been nominated for five Oscars, winning one for best non-original screenplay in 2016, in the same year, just to be clear, in which among the Oscar nominees were The Revenant, Mad Max: Fury Road And The Spotlight case. The big bet represents a turning point for Adam McKay: the director wanted to bring to light the politics of financial collapse and the world recession, criticizing it with a damning statement on how the consequences were dealt with. A direct and raw tragicomic approach against American society, a creative and, at times, very moving story.

Through a style pseudo-documentary in which the characters sometimes address the viewer directly, the starry cast beautifully follows the complex story and the various plots, well executed and combined with a network of different perspectives. A brilliant film that, together with the comedy, combines an educational reflection and even a precise work of historical accuracy. The big bet is the film that most clearly sums up McKay’s sensitivity and talent.

Vice, the man in the shadows

Poised between satire and comedy, just as he left the opinion of those who saw him in the balance: also Vice was named as Best Film at the Oscars of 2019, indeed, it got even more nominations than The big bet, but ultimately only got the award for Best Makeup. In fact this feature film deserves a mention on the list, with its innovative approach like historical comedy: the portrait of Dick Cheney is fascinating and emotional, a semi-satirical biography focusing on the 43rd Vice President of the United States, shortly after his time at Yale until his time in the administration Bush and beyond.

The plot unfolds through a narrative with a funny cross-section (with the right limits), overturning the beliefs of the American politics. The director exploits the style of typical historical biographical films with funny and visibly impactful skits, probably also thanks to Christian Bale, who for this film worked a lot with his body, making himself almost unrecognizable. A great interpretation that deserves a new light and that we had already described to you in our Vice review.

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Adam McKay’s first feature film and perhaps the most iconic, its original trademark: it’s probably the funniest movie of Will Ferrell as a leading actor, although the entire film highlights many well-known faces of American comedy, such as David Koechner, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson.

This 2004 comedy (which also has a sequel) follows Anchorman Ron Burgandy while battling with other competing TV stations in order to grab all the local fame. To understand the effect of this title by McKay, it would be enough to see how many gifs and memes are still running now with reference to the jokes of Anchorman and the humor of his characters.

Ricky Bobby – The story of a man who could count to one

Sarcastic and heartbreaking enough, this film released in 2006 is expected to follow the comic legacy of Anchorman, but adds a hint of extra value, the same that will distinguish McKay’s entire narrative: realism. For the story of Ricky Bobby, a mechanic of the NASCAR teams, the director has inserted numerous cameos with real drivers, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Benny Parsons, in addition to the intervention of the real commentator of TNT Sports, Bill Weber.

So the story, which doesn’t really stand out overall, follows the glorious rise and tumultuous fall of an elite rider, taking on vaguely moralistic tones in this sporting parable. For the screenplay, moreover, this title deserves a rewatch on your part: with that biting, at times dramatic irony, it is thanks to this film that, most likely, McKay has begun to define his ability in comic cinema.