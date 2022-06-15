The best films of: Damien Chazelle!

Today we are going to talk about Damian Chazellean extremely talented filmmaker who broke into the past decade with his sublime feature debut, whiplash (2014). The American director demonstrated his ability to understand and apply cinematographic language. And he made two films which I consider essential of the 2010s. The previously mentioned whiplash, Y La La Land (2016).

Despite being a “new director” and with a “small filmography” we do talk about his feature films, and not about his short films and commercials that he has made; we can make a small but great list. So join me on this journey as we review the filmmaker’s filmography and make a ranking. This year, Damian Chazelle will be back with Babylonwhich I told you a little about in my list of the most anticipated films of the remainder of the year.

Best films of: Damien Chazelle

3. First Man (2018)

A new interpretation of the story of the first man who was on the moon, of Neil Armstrong and the mission of Apollo 11. Of course, this new version told by Damian Chazellewith all his style and with a subtle, but very interesting interpretation of Ryan Gosling like the astronaut. Everything that was present in the two previous works of the filmmaker, we find. Except… for some flaws in the script, in the story.

This is not the filmmaker’s fault per se. Since this is his first feature film that does not have a script of his own manufacture. On this occasion, the script was carried out by Josh Singer (winner of Oscar for being co-writer of spot light), which is based on the book of James R. Hansen, First Man: The Life of Neil Armstrong. The script will not be the strongest point of the film, but there are many factors that make it a good one.

From the great leadership of Damian Chazelle, from his quick pans, his camera shots and the tension he creates in scenes with pure cinematic language, and without his characters saying a single word. The excellent photograph of Linus Sandgren, the incredible production design, sound, and lack thereof; which becomes the same character itself.

Without a doubt, the heart of the film and of the story, who takes all the credits is Claire Foy What Janet Armstrong. Her interpretation is what I consider enhances the story where the script has flaws, that speaks wonders of the actress’s work. The film ultimately garnered four nominations for Oscar and only managed to take home one.

2. Whiplash (2014)

Have you ever seen any movies? Damian Chazelle, but do you want to do it? whiplash It is the perfect introduction to his cinema, to his incredible talent as a director and screenwriter. This tape is a perfect master classa masterpiece commanded by the excellent interpretation of J K Simmons as one of the best “villains” of contemporary cinema; the Mr. Fletcher.

This movie is not only one of the best of the past decade, it is the best of 2014 along with Birdman (Or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) of Alejandro G. Iñárritu. If it weren’t for the work of the Mexican, whiplash would have taken the Oscar for best film. The “robbery” was rooted when they gave The Imitation Game Best Adapted Screenplay when he clearly deserved it Chazelle.

It is incredible the tension that you get with seeing 1 hour and 46 minutes of this jewel, absolutely all the frames communicate something to you, the staging is ten. As I mentioned previously, the filmmaker is someone who understands the language of cinema and one, as a movie buff, is amazed at what he sees on screen.

The story of a tortured artist who seeks perfection at all costs, losing love relationships, family, and friends, costing her mental health and being on the verge of collapse; it is not something new. But the director manages to give him freshness with his excellent script, especially with the “villain”. The previously mentioned J K Simmons and his Mr. Fletcher.

This character is perversion personified, a villain you hate and love at the same time. With whom you sympathize in some ideas you have but in others you can see that “he likes to see the world burn.” I think we’ve all had at some point in our lives a character like that in our lives, that’s why the Mr Fletcher He is not “a cartoonish villain”, he is one who does exist outside of the cinema and of which there are many.

whiplash was nominated for five Oscars, of which he took three. It was the second most winning film in those 2015 academy awards. The film is based on the homonymous short film of the same Damian Chazelle, and from there you can see the talent that this filmmaker has. The short comes in the blu ray of the tape, another reason why it is worth a lot to have movies in physical format.

1. La La Land (2016)

Let’s clarify something, there are those who say that whiplash is higher than La La Land, and wow… they’re not wrong either. However, there are those of us who are on this side and we are not wrong either. My reason for having this film in the first place is simple, I like it a little more because of how it handles cinematographic language here Damian Chazelle and for photography, which is excellent. The normal with the director of photography Linus Sandgren.

Also, personally, it is a film with which I connect more in something personal and also in how Chazelle he writes a love letter to cinema in general, not just to musicals. Of course, he also does jazz and boy is he one of the main drivers of the plot as well. I can’t say more about the music that hasn’t been said before, how iconic it is City of Starsthe soundtrack and THAT ending. That final, devastating look.

A fight that the characters go through for their dreams, their journey and connection in this life, the sacrifices. A simple plot but with which we all identify. An excellent musical reminiscent of those of yesteryear and that also contains excellent performances by its protagonists, Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling. Not for nothing did she win the Oscar for best actress and he was nominated for best actor.

Prior to what I already mentioned Damian Chazelle and his cinematographic style, the love letters he made with La La Land; the director earned two more nominations for Oscar (the first as director) and took his first gold medal; winning as best director. And there is no debate that he deserved to win. Chazelle He became the youngest filmmaker in history to win the shortlist for best director, at the age of 32.

La La Land went on to get fourteen nominations for Oscar and took six, taking: actress, director, photography, score, song and production design. We all remember what happened at the 2017 academy awards, they misread the name and it was thought that the film had been victorious as best picture. had actually been moonlit (another excellent film) the winner. Total chaos at the time.

However, it is no small thing what he did La La Landsince recently, it is very rare for a single film to take so many Oscars. Many years passed until recently, in March to be more specific, dunes He achieved it in the same way, with six gold medals.

And why the soundtrack It is already more than iconic, here I leave it:

Yes, the list is small because the director has “few” feature films, but his work will continue to grow over the years and have no doubt that in the academy awards of 2023, it will arrive with everything and Babylon It will be one of the main favorites. The new movie of Damian Chazelle is starring Margot Robbie, Diego Calva Y Brad Pitt. It opens at the end of the year.