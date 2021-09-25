The best films of Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor and producer, born in Boston in 1971. He boasts a long career, with his film debut in 1994 with the film “Half Professor among the Marines”. On television he had instead had the opportunity to show off a year earlier, in an episode of “Out All Night”. However, his work has always led him to look at the big screen, collecting numerous films. So here are yours best movies.

Rock Star

The perfect storm

The Fighter

Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood

The Departed

Rock Star, 2001

DIRECTOR: Stephen Herek

ACTORS: Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston, Dominic West, Timothy Spall, Timothy Olyphant, Dagmara Dominczyk, Jason Flemyng, Rachel Hunter, Jason Bonham, Jeff Pilson, Zakk Wylde, Blas Elias, Nick Catanese, Brian Vander Ark, Stephan Jenkins, Jamie Williams, Deborah Leyding, Kevin Ryder, Carey Lessard

Musical film inspired by the story of Tim Owens, the frontman of Judas Priest. Mark Wahlberg plays Chris “Izzy Cole”, a rock musician chosen as the leader of his favorite heavy metal band, Steel Dragon. In this film the story, the concerts and above all the excesses are told.

The Perfect Storm, 2000

DIRECTOR: Wolfgang Petersen

ACTORS: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane, John C. Reilly, William Fichtner, Bob Gunton, Karen Allen, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Allen Payne, John Hawkes, Dash Mihok, Josh Hopkins, Michael Ironside, Cherry Jones, Bruce Mahler, Christopher McDonald, Rusty Schwimmer, Lanet Wright

Wahlberg joins George Clooney, Dianel Lane and John C. Reilly in this film based on a true story that happened to the fishing boat Andrea Gail. In 1991 Captain Billy Tyne decides to face the sea for the last outing of the season. It is hoped for abundant fishing that can raise the group’s finances. It is decided to take a risk, moving away from the normal fishing routes. The catch is abundant but the captain will have to decide whether to lose it or face the perfect storm.

The Fighter, 2010

DIRECTOR: David O. Russel

ACTORS: Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Dendrie Taylor, Mickey O’Keefe, Melissa McMeekin, Caitlin Dwyer, Bianca Hunter, Erica McDermott, Jill Quigg

It tells the story of Dickie, a former boxing promise who has come to challenge the great Sugar Ray Leonard. But those times are long gone and, away from the ring, Dickie has become a drug addict. However, he begins to train his brother Mickey, who is talented, finding a new purpose. A story of redemption and suffering, inspired by the life of boxer Micky Ward.

Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood, 1997

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

ACTORS: Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Luis Guzmán, Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Baker Hall, Thomas Jane, Ricky Jay, Robert Ridgely, Alfred Molina, Melora Walters, Nicole Ari Parker, Nina Hartley, Michael Jace, Joanna Gleason, Lawrence Hudd, Laurel Holloman, Michael Penn, Robert Downey

Wahlberg plays Eddie Adams, a young man who will become a porn actor in 1970s California, using the name of Dirk Diggler. The film tells of its rise and decline, inspired by the story of various porn stars of the time, but above all by the famous John Holmes.

The Departed, 2006

DIRECTOR: Martin Scorsese

ACTORS: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O’Hara

Cult film, winner of 4 Academy Awards, with Wahlberg nominated for Best Supporting Actor. He plays Sergeant Dignam who, together with his superior, directs an operation that sees a new recruit, from a difficult family, become an infiltrator. In the police, however, there is a spy of the boss who they try to frame, which gives life to a delicate game of chess, but to the sound of hard shots and shots.