the best films of the Hollywood feminist icon

She has been on the scene since she was a know-it-all child in the role that made her famous all over the world thanks to the magical saga of Harry Potter: Emma Watson is the very young British actress who has become a symbol for the fight against feminism and among the 100 most influential women according to a statistic of the Time of 2015.

Interpreter and icon of women’s rights, dedicated to cinema, study and her good intentions that push her into everyday life, Emma has managed to cover during her career leading roles and not in many great films of recent years . Let’s retrace the key roles of the English actress together.