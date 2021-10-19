the best films of the Hollywood feminist icon

She has been on the scene since she was a know-it-all child in the role that made her famous all over the world thanks to the magical saga of Harry Potter: Emma Watson is the very young British actress who has become a symbol for the fight against feminism and among the 100 most influential women according to a statistic of the Time of 2015.
Interpreter and icon of women’s rights, dedicated to cinema, study and her good intentions that push her into everyday life, Emma has managed to cover during her career leading roles and not in many great films of recent years . Let’s retrace the key roles of the English actress together.
6. Emma Watson in Hermione Granger, the best witch in her class
The one of Hermione Granger it is the part that opened the doors of the show to Emma Watson and that allowed her to approach an audience made up of many generations. Taking on the role of the young witch of the first literary and then cinematographic saga of Harry Potter created by JK Rowling, the actress appeared on the big screen in the role of Hermione at the age of eleven alongside her fellow travelers Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint, a trio that has marked the imagination of a fantasy universe printed in the hearts of millions of aficionados. Gritty, intelligent and loyal to her friends, the character of Hermione Granger it was the emblem of what Watson later revealed in life: a young woman with solid ideals that she decided to pursue with all of her being.
5. Emma Watson: Sam and that car ride in the movie We are infinite
It’s 2012 and Emma Watson’s adventure with Harry Potter has just ended. To present her in a new role, completely different from the square Hermione Granger, is We are infinite from Stephen Chbosky, film based on the novel written by the director himself, but with the title Wall boy. The story of Chbosky’s film is the story of guys who are out of the ordinary, original, who don’t know how to make the right decisions for their lives, but who really listen to beautiful music. Sam, played by Watson, is the girl who falls in love with the troubled protagonist Charlie played by Logan Lerman, a female character whose image remains imprinted in her mind while listening to a machine with open arms Hero by David Bowie.
4. Emma Watson: Nicki Moore and the hunt for the houses of the stars in Sofia Coppola’s film
Taken from an article on a real event, Bling Ring from 2013 is the film by Sofia Coppola about young Americans who, finding the homes of stars on the internet, went to their homes stealing clothes and valuables. Once again an actor’s rehearsal that shows Watson in a completely different role from the one for which the public has known her: in Bling Ring And Nicki Moore, spoiled, childish, willing to succeed and ready to give in to compromises in order to achieve it. A provocative part for a film that shows where the desire for excess and fame can lead.
3. Emma Watson is Ila in Noah, the biblical story directed by Darren Aronofsky
A further leap forward in the lineup of characters played by Emma Watson was the one who saw her take on the role, for the biblical occasion, of Ila. For the occasion because Ila seems to be a role invented specifically for the making of the film Noah of 2014 directed by the director Darren Aronofsky, an alleged adopted daughter of the main character Noah, played by Russell Crowe, and never mentioned in the Bible. A role for which the British actress had not been conceived, but which joined the cast after the resignation of Dakota Fanning and Bella Heathcote.
2. Emma Watson is Belle in the Disney movie
We live in the age of live-action remakes that Emma Watson also took part in. She is in fact the Disney Princess Belle in the classic of the animated genre The beautiful and the beast directed in 2017 by Bill Condon. A reinterpretation that between the mold of the original and some changes in the characters and in the development of the situations saw the English interpreter wearing the wonderful yellow dress of the protagonist during the famous ball in the palace of the beast, interpreted by the latter by Dan Stevens. A role for which Emma Watson had to work especially for the voice given the countless songs that go to compose it and which brought the actress closer to an audience of very young people and beyond.
1. Emma Watson: Mea Holland and the time she became the most famous person on the internet
Cinema has always talked about the turmoil of society and Emma Watson took part in one of the latest works that have come out to discuss technologies, internet, social networks and the impact they can have on our lives. This is the film released in 2017 The Circle directed by James Ponsoldt in which Watson plays the protagonist Mea Holland, a simple girl who finds herself sharing her life on the screens of all the smartphones and computers of the world. A nightmare message what the film leaves us The Circle, a dramatic role despite its simplicity that of Mea, who finds herself living in a prison made up of algorithms and sociability to the nth degree.