The best films that will appear in February 2022 – Auralcrave

2022 is heralded as a big year for the film industry, with long-awaited titles like The Batman starring Robert Pattinson or the darker themed superhero film, Morbius, starring extraordinary actor and musician Jared Leto. But there are many other films that deserve all the attention and recognition. Among them, we can talk about the unmissable films that will arrive on the big screen in February.

The Worst Person in the World

“The Worst Person In The World” will be released on February 4 and will star Renate Reinsve who plays a young medical student, Julie, who tries to find her way in her personal and professional career. The film has dark comedy as its theme and shows Julie’s struggles on a four-year journey.

The journey is about discovering herself, the power that resides within her, making new friends, Aksel who is played by Anders Danielsen Lie, a cartoonist, and a bartender, Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) along with his wife, Sunniva, who is played by Maria Grazia Di Meo. These new friends will help Julie find her purpose in life and answer some key questions that you will discover by watching the movie.

The film is directed and written by Joachim Trier and has become a film festival treasure. The lead actress, Reinsve, won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was also nominated for the Palme d’Or.

Death on the Nile

The film is based on the famous detective novel written by Agatha Christie and, as the title suggests, the action revolves around a murder mystery. The film is a perfect example of how a vacation can go terribly wrong.

The action begins when people on the luxurious SS Karnak discover that a passenger has been killed. From then on, the person who needs to clear up the mystery is Hercule Poirot, played by Kenneth Branagh who also directs the film. But how will he find the criminal? As all guests are potential suspects in the despicable murder. Is it possible to clear up this mystery? You will have to watch the movie on your own to find out.

The film stars some of the most famous actors such as Annette Bening, Russel Brand, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Rose Leslie.

Uncharted

Uncharted will be released on February 18th and has already been heralded as a blockbuster. The film is an adaptation of the hit PlayStation game of the same name. The film tells the story of Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, a self-taught historian and adventurer at the same time. Nathan is the main character and the protagonist of the story. During his adventure, Nathan will meet fortune hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg), who will soon become a father figure and his mentor.

The two will have to overcome a large number of dangerous missions and adventures to secure the lost treasure and find Nathan’s lost brother. In Uncharted, the villain is played by none other than Antonio Banderas, who plays Moncada, a treasure hunter.

A funny fact is that Tom Holland received the role after he allegedly failed to play a young James Bond. This failure ultimately led to him starring in Uncharted. Still, Tom’s acting is top notch, and Uncharted is a must for adventure movie lovers.

Dog

Channing Tatum is the star of this film. The actor plays the US Army Ranger, Briggs, who tries to “escape” his personal demons and get his body and mind back to a good place. To do that, and to prove that he still has it and is worthy of it, Briggs must earn the respect of his peer by driving a restless dog, named Lulu, from Washington to Arizona. The two must reach Arizona in time to attend the funeral of former dog handler, Sergeant Riley Rodriguez, played by Eric Urbiztondo.

The antithesis in this film is that Lulu, a Belgian malinois, doesn’t want to collaborate with anyone. If Briggs can train Lulu and calm him down, he’ll be received back into the army. Is Briggs up to the task? Watch the movie and find out.

Moonfall

Moonfall asks the big question of what happened nearly 50 years ago when a man walked on the moon for the first time? Definitely an undertaking that will last forever, but has something else happened? The film revolves around the fall of the Moon, which is heading towards Earth, destroying our planet if the impact occurs.

The only ones to find a solution are Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), a NASA executive, Holdenfield (Donald Sutherland), a conspiracy theorist, and his former colleague, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson). Will they be able to discover the secrets of the Moon and save the Earth? The odds are like in sports betting, low, but not zero. Follow them in their struggles to stop the Moon from destroying life.

