the best films to be released in December 2021

Thanks to the more controlled trend of the pandemic, it has been possible to gradually restore all the recreational activities that have always accompanied the free time of citizens. Between leisure activities favorite on winter afternoons and evenings, the cinema it is certainly the one that knows how to give a pleasant fun alone or in company.

Although these are indoor locations, the capacity of the cinemas is back to 100% since safety is guaranteed by the sitting position and by the constant silence of the spectators who in this way do not risk getting infected with too close contacts.

Over the past two years, due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic, production or publication of many films has been stopped or postponed but now cinemas are finally preparing to pass them on in view of holiday season. The month of December 2021 it will in fact be rich in new and interesting releases of many titles for all tastes and ages. Let’s see then the 10 best films coming out in December 2021 that will brighten up the days leading up to Christmas.

See also:

1. Clifford – The Great Red Dog (December 2)

The film is the Live Action by Clifford the Big Red Dog: the bizarre and cumbersome animates this fun family film 25 foot tall red dog and its little mistress Emily Elizabeth who, constantly surrounding him with love, managed to make him grow so much.

The story is taken from the children’s book saga written by Norman Bridwell while the film studio that produced the film is there Illumination Entertainment, the same one who also made the two animated films Lorax-The Guardian of the Forest and Despicable Me.

2. Cry Macho – Homecoming (December 2nd)

This is the latest production of Clint Eastwood which has as its protagonist an elderly cowboy with the task of bringing the son of his boss and friend from Mexico to Texas, to distance him from his alcoholic mother. The return journey takes the form of an inner journey in which the elderly protagonist manages to dig into the depth of the boy, inducing him to be an honest and trusting person towards others.

3. House of Gucci (December 3)

As the title suggests, the film tells the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, wife of Maurizio Gucci, upon whose death she inherited the great world fashion brand. The thriller and drama film is inspired by a news event that disturbed public opinion in 1995, when it was discovered the role that the undisputed protagonist Lady Gucci had played in planning the death of her husband.

The highly anticipated film, directed by the director Ridley Scott, took part in an exceptional cast consisting of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

4. Nowhere Special – A Love Story (December 8th)

The moving story of this drama focuses on a delicate phase in the life of the protagonist John, father of four-year-old Michael. As John has discovered that he has an incurable disease, he immediately sets out to find a family who can welcome his baby. The two will learn to enjoy the time spent together, guarding it with care.

5. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (December 9)

To celebrate the anniversary of the 20 years since the release of the first film of the homonymous saga successful, the little wizard created by the writer’s pen JK Rowling, is ready to return in cinemas from 9 to 12 December 2021.

The first chapter of the saga presents Harry, still a child and unaware of his powers who, forced to live with his uncles and his cousin, will one day receive a visit from the Professor Hangrid who will tell him that he has been admitted to the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

6. Diabolik (December 16)

Diabolik is certainly one of the most anticipated Italian films of 2021: to interpret the thief dressed in the unmistakable black suit will be Luca Marinelli who in the course of the film will fall in love with the beautiful and mysterious Eva Kant, played by Miriam Leone. It will be to hunt them down Inspector Ginko, interpreted by Valerio Mastandrea.

7. West Side Story (December 16)

Taken from famous musical of the same name from 1961, this new reproduction in a modern key is headed by Steven Spielberg who for the first time in his entire career ventured into a musical film.

The cast also took part Rita Moreno, supporting actress of the film of the sixties.

The story follows the original one which has as protagonists two young lovers separated by different origins and social backgrounds: While he belongs to the Jets family of New York, she is from the rival family of the Sharks of Puerto Rico.

8. Spider-Man No Way Home (December 23)

The film is in continuity with the previous one Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which the true identity of the superhero was revealed. This new film therefore tells the story of Peter now that the citizens know the truth about his identity: the protagonist’s life becomes so unbearable that he decides to turn to Doctor Strange to remedy this problem through a Magic spell, not perfectly successful, able to erase that precious information from the minds of all citizens.

The role of the superhero protagonist will be dressed again by the actor Tom Holland while in the cast will also return Zendaya.

9. The King’s Man – The Origins (December 29th)

The film, distributed by Walt Disney, tells the origin of intelligence agency known as Kingsman. The story, full of action and adventure with comic and entertaining riots, focuses on the story of a man intent on saving the world from an attack organized by many criminals that could cost the lives of millions of people.

10. The Befana comes at night 2 – The origins (December 30th)

Prequel of the homonymous film produced in 2018 starring a witch played by Paola Cortellesi, this new film tells the meeting between the young Paola, played by Zoe Massetti, with the good witch Dolores, played by Monica Bellucci. Thanks to this chance encounter, Dolores will initiate the young woman into a magical apprenticeship which will be followed by many adventures, transformations and of course amusing setbacks.