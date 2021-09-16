the best films to understand his cinema, from Jaws to The Post

Steven Spielberg was born, cinematically speaking, in the midst of the so-called generation of ‘movie brats’, the new ‘bad boys of American cinema’, trained in the first universities of cinema, film enthusiasts and experts in international currents, first of all the Nouvelle Vague.

Unlike contemporary colleagues such as Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Cimino and Martin Scorsese, but also Brian De Palma and Terence Malick – all authors we will talk about shortly, fear not – Spielberg immediately arrives in Hollywood with an idea of ​​cinema of great entertainment, a cinema of the gaze as expensive as it is engaging. Especially thanks to his films, the box office crisis that frightened Hollywood in the late 1960s and 1970s was literally swept away by the birth of the blockbuster, whose season was inaugurated by The Jaws, Spielberg’s first masterpiece after the tv debut with Duel. This was followed by the sci-fi Close Encounters of the Third Kind e immediately after Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (renamed this way only later), a triptych of essential films today superficially considered cult but already categorical in the formation of a very personal style destined to make history.

Starting with these films and throughout his career, Steven Spielberg has shown himself to be the proponent of a new Hollywood imagery, founded on classic cinema and the mega-productions of the first Hollywood, for the whole family and across the film industry (as producer and founder of Amblin and DreamWorks, the focus on transforming his films into ‘event-works’ that were also commercially profitable was very high) but always interested to the strength of the gaze and the pleasure of looking, to discover, to explore with the eyes: an ecstasy of seeing which is prolonged by the slight camera movements that underline the salient moments of his films and whet the expectation of wonder before manifesting itself and literally exploding in the so-called ‘Spielberg-face close-up’, or that expression of amazement in which Spielberg captures always its protagonists and reflecting that of the audience of its films (titles based on this ‘feeling’ are also Jurassic Park And Minority Report, a work in which the eyes are everywhere and seeing goes even beyond time).

Spielberg’s spectacularity does not recede even in the face of history, and alongside the more sophisticated fantasy production, the author, starting from the 1980s, is also passionate about the staging of more or less known and / or important events in American history: movies like Schindler’s List and the most recent The Post, but also the spy-movie Il ponte delle spie, seem to want to highlight the cyclical nature of history by proposing yesterday’s events that can be reflected in today, not necessarily for an educational purpose but almost ‘exorcising’ towards the contemporary .

