the best flour costs less than one euro

The survey by the Italian consumer association, which has drawn up a ranking for the best flour to buy.

The first thing we look for when shopping is obviously quality. The first thing is not to have to miss even before the possibly affordable prices. And for this, we often look for suggestions, right on the web. In the meantime, did you know that you will no longer find these products at the supermarket?

In fact, unless we are already good at recognizing the best price quality according to the labels, it is always good to trust those who evaluate everything, practically also for us as the tests we find. Recently, Other consumption has taken care of going to find what could be the Flour best for consumers.

Best-selling drinks in the world: an Italian beats everyone

The flour to buy, according to a survey

Then, the Italian consumer association that has already drawn up the list of the best three supermarkets in the country, examined different products in the same sector, by flour production brands. And let’s understand, if we wanted to make some nice pizzas at home or maybe prepare a dessert, which flour should be used in order not to be disappointed.

Among other things, it will be a relief for price collectors to know that what according to the authoritative research firm is not a very expensive flour. Obviously, our main intent, when we buy a bag, is to use it in the kitchen, but for example this fundamental ingredient can also be used to replace baking paper, in the preparation of certain recipes.

Pellets: how to recognize their quality and avoid damaging the stove

But let’s pay attention to the point. Who chose Altroconsumo as the flour to be awarded? Manitoba soft wheat flour ‘0’, which we would find at Coop. As we said, the price is also convenient, but this is just a case. One kilo is currently sold for 0.99 euros. However, this is not a factor taken into consideration, so let’s trust the quality, as factors such as proteins, yield in processing and in the cooked product have been considered. For less than a euro we can therefore have a good product, but if we prefer something else, the advice also goes on the Caputo pizzeria soft wheat flour type ’00’. The other two recommended are: Almaverde bio organic soft wheat flour ‘0’and Conad towards nature bio e soft wheat flour type ’00’.