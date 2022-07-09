The best food show in the world and other things to watch in streaming – Tvshow – 07/09/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

First a warning: don’t watch Somebody Feed Phil (“Somebody feed Phil”) on an empty stomach or if all you have in your pantry is a few noodles. what he does Philip Rosenthal It’s borderline obscene: eat the most delicious things in the best restaurants in the world. Or street food in the best gastronomic destinations. Rosenthal is very funny and enjoys those modern or succulent dishes like crazy. The one in Buenos Aires is a gastronomic guide for Uruguayans with the change in favor. It’s to watch on Netflix.

The lost City is a sort of unofficial remake of Two rascals after the lost emerald the one from the 80s with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. It has the same tone of comedy, romance and adventure, although here the main roles are for Sandra Bullock Y channing tatum like the writer and the model for her book covers who get lost in an adventure in the jungle with all the ingredients that Hollywood knows how to add to this kind of invention. The aspirations are matinee and in that area she meets all expectations. For rent on NSNow from Nuevo Siglo.

It had three nominations for the last Oscars but it is, above all, a slightly sympathetic film by Paul Thomas Anderson here, away from the darkness and depths of things like Magnolia, Blood Oil, The Master Y the ghost thread. It’s a romantic comedy about the unlikely bond of a 25-year-old girl and a teenage boy. What matters, too, is an homage to Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s. There are hilarious cameos from Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn, and it’s all very festive. Very nice to see. For rent on NSNow from Nuevo Siglo.