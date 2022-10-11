The best food to moisturize the skin, Angelina Jolie, Victoria Beckham and more celebrities have tried it

Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric and has powerful biological properties. Ayurvedic medicine, a traditional Indian treatment system, recommends turmeric for a variety of health conditions. These include chronic pain and inflammation. Western medicine has begun to study turmeric as a pain reliever and healing agent.

It is anti-inflammatory

The Arthritis Foundation cites several studies in which turmeric has reduced inflammation. This anti-inflammatory ability may reduce the aggravation felt by people with arthritis in their joints. The foundation suggests taking 400 to 600 milligrams (mg) of turmeric capsules up to three times a day to relieve inflammation.

can relieve pain

Many people, including doctors, cite their own anecdotal experience with turmeric as a pain reliever. The spice is also reputed to relieve arthritis pain. Studies seem to support turmeric’s ability to relieve pain, with one noting that it seemed to work as well as ibuprofen (Advil) in people with arthritis in the knees. While dosage recommendations seem to vary, those in the study took 800 mg of turmeric in capsule form each day.

Improves liver function

Turmeric has also recently gained attention due to its antioxidant capabilities. The antioxidant effect of turmeric appears to be so powerful that it can prevent toxins from damaging your liver. This could be good news for people who take strong medications for diabetes or other health conditions that could damage their liver from long-term use.

May help reduce the risk of developing cancer

Curcumin shows promise as a cancer treatment. Studies suggest that it has protective effects against pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma.

It can help your digestion

One of the reasons turmeric is in curries is because it adds an element of flavor to the food. But turmeric can also play an important role in the digestion of that food. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric support healthy digestion.

It is used in Ayurvedic medicine as a digestive healing agent. Current Western medicine has begun to study how turmeric can help reduce intestinal inflammation and improve intestinal permeability, two measures of digestive efficiency. Turmeric is even currently being studied as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.