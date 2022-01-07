The best football memes of 2021

The art of football memes is increasingly refined and one wonders if, as with all artistic currents, the age of excessive refinement does not follow decadence. In reality the movement is still healthy and for the fourth time we propose here the ranking of the best ten memes of the year. The cream of the cream of football memes in 2021. You can look at the old editions as if you entered an archaeological museum of memes, in 2017 you could read the contemporaneity in the reversal from “Oman” to “Namo”; in 2018 the incredible taxonomy of conflicts in literature (classic, modern, postmodern) applied to Serie A; in 2019 Rui Costa and Materazzi watched the dragons burn in King’s Landing motionless, in 2020 Howard Ratner proudly displayed his jeweled Ciao. In those editions, as in this one, the selection is led by Serie / A / Memes, the republican congress of football memes. Thanks as always to Federico Martucci.

The voice of Cosmi (by Renato Anastasio)

In some of Serse Cosmi’s post-match interviews it happened that his tone of voice underwent, at any moment, alterations, what in English are called “voice-cracks”. What would happen if one of these occasions his voice followed the change in the beat of Franck Ocean’s Nights?