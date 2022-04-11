the best for losing weight

Dietitians, dieticians and nutritionists will never tire of repeating that the miracle diets do not exist and that those flashes are the absolute worst because very very often they make us take back all the weight which we threw down in the beginning.

However, they exist four diets which, due to their characteristics, come passed with full marks by experts: calling them diets – however – is rather an understatement, they are gods real lifestyles and are good not only for the figure but for health in general.

The best diet ever for several years remains the Mediterranean: it is not rigid but flexible and is based on the massive consumption of fruit and vegetables, on the intake of cereals and legumes but also of lean proteins and good fats.

There Mediterranean diet also discourages the consumption of processed foods, red meat and overly sugary dishes, which can contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Many foods are rich in fiber, therefore they avoid blood sugar peaks and satisfy us more easily, not to mention that also the olive oil it is a source of benefits for our body.

Also promoted the DASH dietwhich helps to lower blood pressure encouraging a diet rich in key minerals and promoting foods with high concentrations of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and low sodium content.

Like the Mediterranean diet, DASH promotes the intake of poorly processed foodsrich in fiber such as vegetables, fruit or whole grains but unlike the Mediterranean diet, DASH is based on low-fat or fat-free dairy products to safeguard heart health even more.

Dietitians agree that a important consumption of whole and unrefined foods or industrially too processed not only leads us to lose weight but also to avoid substances with benzoates, sorbates or other additives which increase calories and health risks.

Finally also the green diets such as vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian they are a panacea for our body: they certainly help us lose weight, but by eliminating meat they also help keep the heart strong and make us live longer.