the best free games of 2021 for PS4, PS5 and PSVR

2021 was an important year for PlayStation Plus, which, even without implementing major revolutions, has consolidated the evolutionary path that had already begun at the launch of PS5 which took place in November 2020. The game count fixed at three (with the deserving exceptions of March and November, when four and six titles arrived, respectively) and the constant addition of next-gen games to day one, have allowed PS4 owners to try out a large number of new experiences and new PlayStation 5 buyers to quickly grow the library for the new console.

Someone has tried to make an estimate of the total value of all the games included in the Instant Game Collection in the last twelve months. It seems to amount to over 1200 euros, an amount well above the 60 euros required for the annual subscription. What really satisfied us, in any case, was the value of the playful offer. Nothing was missing for PlayStation Plus 2021: neither the big triple A blockbusters, nor the experiences based on multiplayer, nor independent and original productions. Let’s retrace the past year together and rediscover what made it truly special.

A solid line-up for PlayStation 4

PS4 games inevitably made up the largest chunk of PlayStation Plus’s annual selection, and overall they didn’t disappoint. The most beautiful surprise of the year was undoubtedly represented by Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which arrived in the offer in March 2021 after only one year from its launch. The rehash of one of the most beloved classics of all time proved to be an extremely solid RPG, making it attractive even to historical players who knew the source material by heart.

The team led by Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase has profoundly reworked the original material, rebuilding characters and places from scratch, expanding the adventure dramatically (the whole game covers only the Midgar section) and equipping the story with unpublished subtexts from the character. mature and current. We talked about it in more depth in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake review.

A few days ago, PS5 subscribers also received the update to the Intergrade version for free, which in addition to the graphic improvements also includes an additional story chapter starring the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. In our view it would certainly have been more elegant to offer the free upgrade from day one, but luckily Square Enix has come to terms with it. Better late than never!

There was however no need to wait for Control Ultimate Edition, which in February was offered directly in dual versions for PS4 and PlayStation 5. In this way, the entire audience was able to enjoy the most complete version possible of one of the most surprising action adventures of recent years without further waiting. Control captivated us with a fascinating setting full of secrets, perfectly balanced gameplay and an engaging narrative. The presence of the two DLCs (The Foundation and AWE) and the technical update for PS5 (Ray-Tracing in Quality Mode and 60fps in Performance Mode) represent the icing on the cake. Find out what makes it so special in our Control review.

To keep the flag of exclusives high, we thought of two excellent products such as Contrete Genie And Days Gone. The first captured us with its original concept, which sees a young man named Ash stand up in defense of a seaside village using a truly unusual weapon, art. The protagonist fights with his imagination using the facades of the buildings as a canvas for his overflowing creativity, with the aim of freeing the neighborhoods from the clutches of darkness that grips his town.

Days Gone, for its part, represents one of the most shining examples of open world narrative, thanks to a surprisingly multifaceted plot and a charismatic protagonist. Deacon St. John is a man with a troubled past forced to survive in post-apocalyptic Oregon overrun by the Furious. Escaping a horde of hundreds of undead is one of the most amazing experiences you can have on a PlayStation. The presence of Days Gone among the free games for PlayStation Plus has indeed made PS5 players turn up their noses, since they already had it available as part of the PS Plus Collection.

This year subscribers were also able to rejoice thanks to other large triple A productions, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, concluding chapter of Lara Croft’s origins trilogy; Battlefield 5, which proved to be a worthy starter before the release of the new episode of the series, Battlefield 2042; Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which despite its “seniority” proved to be a pleasant diversion from Warzone. Also worthy of mention are other good productions such as Hitman 2 and especially, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, the definitive edition of the SEGA fighting game, now in the PlayStation Plus catalog immediately on day-one. Who knows if its success has not convinced the Japanese company to make a sequel …

PS5 games on day one

During this year Sony has consolidated a custom that we hope will never be abandoned in the future. Many PS5 games have indeed joined the Instant Game Collection for PlayStation Plus immediately on day one.

February brought with it Destruction AllStars, Sony’s exclusive smash devoted to multiplayer, while in March it made its absolute debut Maquette, an interesting recursive puzzle game strongly inspired by the works of Escher (here the review by Maquette).

In the following months, the long-awaited one also arrived Oddworld Soulstorm, in-depth and expanded reinterpretation of the classic Abe’s Exoddus (here the review of Oddworld Soulstorm); Operation: Tango, a cooperative espionage adventure; Hunter’s Arena Legends, a 30-player battle royale with PvPvE mechanics; Hell Let Loose, multiplayer shooter set in World War II; First Class Trouble, a party game based on social deduction in the style of Among Us also given away for PS4.

As you have seen, both the lovers of solitary experiences and the assiduous frequenters of the online multiplayer arenas have been satisfied. On the other hand, the launch of Godfall Challenger Edition took place this month, being a reduced edition of the action RPG including its unique endgame components. Subscribers would have preferred the game in its entirety, and have not failed to make their disappointment felt online.

There is also no lack of new PS5 editions of games already available in the PlayStation 4 catalog, equally welcome. In addition to the aforementioned Control Ultimate Edition, which has come in two versions, they also fall into this group Wreckfest, A Plague Tale Innocence, Overcooked: All You Can Eat And Knockout City.

A special focus on PlayStation VR

Although he is no longer at the center of his strategy (all efforts are focused on his successor), Sony hasn’t forgotten about PlayStation VR, and offered all subscribers a good number of Virtual Reality games. Gamers were able to pull their headset out of the drawer as early as March, when the Instant Game Collection hosted Farpoint, a first person shooter with free exploration set on an alien planet, and then make him work overtime in the very rich month of November, with the hat-trick consisting of The Persistence, Until You Fall And The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

A roguelike set on a haunted spaceship adrift in space, a hyperkinetic hack-and-slash inspired by the arcade games of yesteryear and a single-player adventure that can be counted among the best ever adaptations of the work based on undead by Robert Kirkman. Really not bad this 2021, isn’t it?

Who knows what 2022 has in store for us: a recent report spoke of a great revolution coming for Sony’s premium services, anticipating a fusion of PlayStation Plus and Now with the possibility to choose different subscription plans according to your needs. What is PlayStation’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?