Who said cheap is expensive? Sometimes, although rarely, it is not like that and we can find small treasures that we can enjoy a lot. If you want to add some new titles to your library, but the budget is not right, we bring you a list with five free games for Switch that you can download from today.

For some of these titles you need the internet to be able to enjoy them or the online paymentothers, despite being games that are based on free, have different in-house payment options game, although they are not totally necessary to be able to play and enjoy them. Without further ado, go get your consoles and check out these games!

The best free games on Nintendo Switch

Sky: Children of the Light

did you like Journey? Its creators bring us a new proposal, beautiful and full of beautiful moments. We will have to accompany one of the Children of the Light in his intrepid mission to return the fallen stars to the constellations.

a game for play with our friends and sail the skies in search of adventures, to explore the seven worlds that compose it and socialize with the different players.

Super Kirby Clash

The battles against… The Kirbys begin! A Smash Bros. of the universe kirby in which we can play both alone and with up to three friends.

We can enjoy a story mode in which we will have to save Dream Kingdom or if you prefer you can join 3 friends locally or online to play party mode and defeat different enemies. By winning the different combats we will get experience points that will help us to improve our character, an entertaining and fun game.

Tetris 99

Addictive as much or more than the classic Tetrisa battle royale where only the best will make it to the end. Have you managed to win a round?

To be able to enjoy this title we will need to have contracted nintendo switch online, but if you have it available, do not hesitate to download it and try it. Will you manage to defeat your 99 enemies? Good luck with those highlights.

pokemon unite

The Pokemon MOBAsthat is, an online battle of five against five in an arena We must be the team that gets the most points before the time runs out, either by conquering enemy territories or eliminating opponents. Each player controls a Pokemon and choose between five different types: offensive, agile, balanced, defensive and auxiliary. As we defeat these enemies our Pokémon will evolve and become more powerful, think carefully about your strategy and, above all, play as a team.

Despite being a title with a lot of paid content within the game, you can fully enjoy it. what is your main within pokemon unite?

super animal royale

Very cute animals fighting? right, that’s right super animal royale available for Switch, a 2D battle royal in which we can discover its hidden story by talking to the rest of the characters. This fight for survival is meant to be played with up to 64 players, where many ferocious animals will face each other in an abandoned park and will fight with teeth, claws and weapons.

We will have at our disposal powerful weapons, armor, and objects to gain victory. Watch out for these cuties, they bite.

Not only are these titles free, other games that we also want to mention at least are: pokemon quest, fortnite, Warframe, ninjala, brawlhalla, Paladins, smite…and the list could go on and on. Titles for different tastes and that will surely give us hours of fun.

And you Nintenderos, did you know some of these titles? Do you play any of them? Which ones do you recommend? We read you!