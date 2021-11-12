the best free to buy for free

Are you looking for a zero parameter because your club has no budget or do you want to stretch the squad a little? Here are our tips.

The zero-benchmark market is as tempting in real football as it is on Football Manager 2022, so why not try to take advantage of it? Like modern Adriano Galliani, even in Sports Interactive’s managerial you can replenish your squads with last minute deals at bargain prices. Clearly, the average age of these businesses is far enough and there is no need to imagine a future together with these players; both for age, in fact, and for the skills on the pitch, given that we are not talking about top players neither of the present nor of the past.

However, if you have taken a club in financial difficulty and want to place a shot, you simply have to stretch the rose, take a look at this list of possible deals we have compiled for you. Below we will also explain how to evaluate the goodness of a possible purchase, on the basis of a parameter not explicitly stated in the game but which is very useful when it is necessary to understand the potential yield of a released, perhaps stopped for some time, in his own squad.

Best zero scores in Football Manager 2022 –

To help you understand the quality of a player right away, we will use a value called “Skill” which does not appear directly in Football Manager 2022 but which, in a hidden way, regulates the performance of the players in the game. Skill is arranged along a ranking with these parameters:

10 = 170-200

95 = 160-190

9 = 150-180

85 = 140-170

8 = 130-160

75 = 120-150

7 = 110-140

65 = 100-130

6 = 90-120

55 = 80-110

5 = 70-100

45 = 60-90

4 = 50-80

35 = 40-70

3 = 30-60

25 = 20-50

2 = 10 -40

15 = 0-30

1 = 0-20

This is an average of Current Skill (AC) and Potential Skill (PA), taking into account for the youngest of the negative potential that adds a pinch of randomness in the development of the stars of the future (so as not to make it too easy to understand who will be the champions of tomorrow, as in the past). In the game all of this is not made explicit, but there are stars assigned by observers and staff members to the members of the squad. However, the stars are distributed according to the value of the squad itself, so a three-star player in Paris-Saint Germain could be worth five in Salernitana, for example. That said, a score of 50 is more or less equivalent to a good value for a Serie B footballer, and is better (as it can be improved over time) for players under 22.

Best free goalkeepers –

The choice among goalkeepers is not very high and there are no well-known faces in the Italian market but, if you need a third goalkeeper, here is who you can fish (name, age, skill):

Name – age – ability

Zacharie Boucher – 29 years old – 55

Tomas Svedkauskas – 27 – 50

Ricardo Friedrich – 28 – 57

Carlos Abad – 26 – 57

Best free defenders in Football Manager 2022 –

The selection regarding the defenders is already more articulated and among them you will surely recognize some of the most popular names in the past (name, age, role, ability):

Name – age – ability

Sídnei – 32 years – 69

Eliaquim Mangala – 30 – 67

Joris Gnagnon – 24 – 67

Mateo Musacchio – 31-70

Branislav Ivanovic – 37 – 63

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa – 32 – 61

Loris Benito – 29 – 65

Daniel Alves – 38 – 73

Kwadmo Asamoah – 32 – 68

Ali Adnan – 27 – 64

Senad Lulic – 35 – 72

Leonardo Godoy – 26 – 65

Best free midfielders –

Here the list becomes perhaps smaller and stingy in talent, but there is no shortage of good midfielders to grab on a free transfer in Football Manager 2022 (name, age, ability):

Name – age – ability

Fernando Lucas Martins – 29 years – 68

Andreas Samaris – 32 – 65

Jucilei – 33 – 61

Petros – 32 – 66

Clement Grenier – 30 – 65

Paulinho – 33 – 73

Nabil Bentaleb – 26 – 64

Ramires – 34 – 62

Joseph Minala – 24 – 58

Jack Wilshere – 29 – 63

Marco Parolo – 36 – 70

Oscar Romero – 29 – 65

Gaston Ramirez – 30 – 65

Hatem Ben Arfa – 34 – 64

Roman Eremenko – 34 – 63

Best Free Forwards in Football Manager 2022 –

Among the attackers there is no shortage of familiar names and there are also some that will probably push you to put your wallet in your hand (so to speak) right away. Here’s the list:

Name – age – ability

Ibai Gomez – 31 – 66

Angel Romero – 29 – 68

Diego Perotti – 33 – 65

Salomon Kalou – 36 – 60

Kevin Mirallas – 33 – 62

Iago Falqué – 31 – 67

Sebastian Giovinco – 34 – 66

Giovani dos Santos – 32 – 63

Carlos Teves – 37 – 63

Wilfred Bony – 32 – 63

Andy Carroll – 32 – 62

Adrian Lopez – 33 – 64

Fernando Llorente – 36 – 67

Graziano Pellé – 36 – 67

Tips for Zero Parameters on FM 2022 –

Some of the players we have mentioned have particularly exotic names, which immediately recall good memories and tickle the imagination. Folks like Wilshere, Ramirez, Iago Falqué and Perotti, for example, immediately sounds like a great deal. However, it is good to keep two aspects in mind before trying to buy them: the first is how much they will ask you in terms of salary to join your team, and the second is your team, in fact. Make sure these players are congenial to your team project, whether it’s the icing on the cake for a medium club or a way to stretch the squad to a big one, and that you are aiming for someone who might be genuinely interested in the level of society that you have chosen. If one of these parameters is missing, the relationship between you and your next star may end before it even begins …