The best free websites to create a new email account

allows a high degree of customization and one of the features that makes it stand out from other services is its dynamic mail. A tool that analyzes the type of content of each message that facilitates their management and response. Also, if you want to switch from another email service to Gmail, it offers a system so that you can transfer all your messages and contacts without any problem. Attachment limit is 25MB and storage is 15GB.

Google’s email service is one of the most popular. It is essential to use all kinds of services, especially if you have an Android mobile or tablet, since you will have to have an account to download applications, for example. Before creating a Gmail account, you should bear in mind that you will be able to use it on as many devices as you want, with a specific app available for mobile devices and tablets.

Sending and receiving information through this medium has become one of the main ways of online communication . Most platforms allow users to access a large part of their features without having to sign up for a payment plan, meaning that creating a new email account is free in the vast majority of cases. Today we will collect the best websites where you can open an email account.

Have an account on Yahoo! Mail is still a safe and reliable bet, although it may fit more with a personal use than with a corporate use. It has a modern and current design. The web version is quite intuitive, which makes it possible to locate the inbox, unwanted messages, etc. be quick and easy. You can also add email from other email accounts you have to see them all in one place.

Yahoo! Mail allows you to carry out all kinds of searches and filters on all your sent and received messages, as well as being integrated into a calendar with which you can schedule appointments and create alarms. As for the limit of attachments, it has 25 MB and a total of 1 TB of internal storage.

Some of us have known it as Hotmail. It had a few years of decline due to the boom in Gmail accounts, but it is still a good option if you want to create a new email account. It was in 2012 when Hotmail started migrating to Outlokk.com keeping the @hotmail.com extension but with the intention of offering a more modern experience. Now it has a designed more minimalist and certain similar features that we also find in Gmail.

This free email service integrates with various Microsoft applications. You can access and manage Office documents for free, as well as create and schedule appointments with the Microsoft app. Regarding storage, all messages and files are in Microsoft OneDrive. Attachment limit is 20 MB and total storage is 15 GB.

An email service focused on security. It should be noted that its servers are located in Switzerland, an aspect that takes advantage of the security protection provided by the legislation of this country. Security is one of its foundations, which is why all the information is end-to-end encrypted. In this way, not even ProtonMail’s own servers can access the content of your messages.

If security is your priority, ProtonMail is one of the best websites that you can use to create a new account. This service does not track IP addresses and the application code is open source. Aspect that makes it accessible to all dents in the world in order to verify possible security holes. In this case, the free version gives us a more limited storage space (500 MB), which is equivalent to about 150 messages per day and a maximum of three folders. Attachment limit is 25 MB.