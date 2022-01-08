Tech

The best games of 2021 according to the Metacritic audience: Deathloop in the lead – Nerd4.life

As every year, Metacritic invited users to vote for i best video games of the year and in 2021 the challenge was particularly exciting, as it was resolved with a truly first place in the photo finish, which finally went to Deathloop.

In this case, this is not the ranking drawn up on the basis of the metascore assigned by the public, but a new vote that was carried out through a poll in recent days, open to users registered on the Metacritic portal. So let’s see the classification of the best games of 2021 according to site audience:

  1. Deathloop – 1299 points
  2. Halo Infinite – 1296
  3. Metroid Dread – 1127
  4. Forza Horizon 5 – 1061
  5. It Takes Two – 989
  6. FFXIV Endwalker – 898
  7. RE Village – 731
  8. Psychonauts 2 – 721
  9. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart – 582
  10. Returnal – 515
  11. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 299
  12. Shin Megami Tensei V – 224
  13. Hitman 3 – 219
  14. Tales of Arise – 183
  15. Kena: Bridge of Spirit – 176

As also reported in the heading to the ranking, it is perhaps the first time that a first place has been assigned with a scard of only three points out of the thousands that bring out the various titles, but Deathloop finally won by only 3 points out of Halo Infinite.

However, this is a further confirmation of the extraordinary year for Xbox Game Studios, with four games in the top ten including Arkane’s immersive sim in first place, the new chapter of Halo, Forza Horizon 5 in fourth and Psychonauts 2 in eighth.

Deathloop, a scene from the game

Deathloop, a scene from the game

Also noteworthy is Metroid Dread closing the podium and the usual It Takes Two here in fifth position.

As for other rankings based on Metacritic audience ratings, Dune emerged as Best Movie of 2021, while HBO’s Succession as Best TV Series of the Year.

Source link

