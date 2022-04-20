The best games of the friends of Super Mario

the universe of Super Mario is so extensive that it has given rise to numerous spin off. From sports titles like Mario Kart either Mario Strikers going through proposals as fun as mario party, everything has a place on consoles of the great N. However, today we will focus on titles featuring characters from the Mario universe. Luigi, Yoshi and Toad are just some of the many examples that we could cite in this list full of unexpected protagonists.

The best spin-offs starring Mario’s friends

SNES: Super Mario World 2 – Yoshi’s Island

The Brain of the Beast has not made things easy for us. On the NES, the norm was to play the role of the plumber in all titles in which he appeared. However, with the arrival of Super Nintendo they began to debut the first games focused on the stories of their companions. This is how it came into our hands Super Mario World 2 – Yoshi’s Island, an adventure in which Yoshi had to take care of baby Mario. His color and his refined playability caused criticism and users surrendered to his proposal. However, on that console we also had the original trilogy of Donkey Kong Country, a string of games capable of competing face to face with Yoshi’s adventure. For tastes, colors.

Nintendo 64: Donkey Kong 64

The SNES successor received two spin off starring Mario’s companions: Donkey Kong 64 Y Yoshi’s Story. The first, a product very much from his time, immersed us in a three-dimensional environment full of secrets and collectibles. The second, purist with the formula of Yoshi’s Island, was betting on side scrolling and graphic preciousness. The balance, although at the time it was not so clear, ended up leaning on the side of Donkey Kong 64. And, although he is not fondly remembered for this game, as he was overshadowed by Super Mario 64 Y Banjo-Kazooie, still has a fervent legion of fans who defend it tooth and nail.

GameCube: Luigi’s Mansion

Although there is no other option, it would have to be very good to surpass the quality of the game starring the very brother of Nintendo. In this adventure, Luigi enters a dark hotel full of ghosts to save Mario. Thanks to Professor Fesor and his curious gadgets, the green plumber will be able to face these specters and achieve, although it sounds strange, saving the greatest hero in the nintendo universe. Its undeniable quality and fun have made it worthy of star in his own trilogy and, in addition, to have a line of LEGO. Without a doubt, one of the best ideas of the great N.

Wii: Donkey Kong Country Returns

Once again, the baton is carried by the most famous gorilla in the Mario universe. With Donkey Kong Country Returnsthe main 2D line of the primate ended 24 years of drought. Since the original SNES releases, the character had been absent from big N consoles. Country Returnsa whole declaration of intent, they recovered that magic that they lost with 3D and showed the world the reasons why it is one of the best platform franchises. Wario Land: Shake It!For his part, he offered those doses of rebellion How much do you like the character?

Wii U: Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

If one thing is clear from this list, it is that Donkey Kong is the king of spin off from Super Mario. This adventure, which also has a version for Nintendo Switch, is the roundest installment of the character so far. However, Wii U is the console with the most candidates for best game starring a fellow plumber. Apart from Tropical Freezethe system also had New Super Luigi U, Captain Toad: Treasure Treaker Y Yoshi’s Wolly World. This shows that, although the public did not do their part, Nintendo tried with all its might for the console to succeed.

Nintendo Switch: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Although it is still in its full life cycle, the hybrid has already been with us long enough to have three spin off from Super Mario own system. Among these, the one that stands out the most is Luigi’s Mansion 3, the third installment in the series started on the GameCube. This is due, in addition to its careful technical aspect, the fun that brings together one of the most characteristic games in the console’s catalogue. Next to him are Yoshi’s Crafted World Y WarioWare: Get it Together!two diametrically opposed proposals featuring much loved characters.

And you, which do you think is the best? spin off starring Mario’s companions? Do you agree with our selection? We read you in the comments.