the best games on offer for less than three euros

On the PlayStation Store, the sales on indie games for PS4 and PS5 have begun and we have been hunting for offers for understand what you can buy for less than three euros. And, we assure you, you can also find some pretty good titles at a bargain price.

A few examples? Stilstand at € 2.24, My Name is Mayo at 95 cents, Flat Heroes at 2.49 euros, Pumped BMX + at 1.99 euros, We Were Here at 2.49 euros, Snooker Nation Champion at 2.99 euros, The Technomancer at 1.99 euros, Bound by Flame at 1.99 euros, Kid Tripp at 2.99 euros, Manual Samuel at 1.99 euros, Punch Club at 1.99 euros, Seasons After Fall at 1.99 euros, Race The Suns at 2.24 euros, Retro Classix Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja at 2.99 euros and Ducati 90th Anniversary at € 1.49.

Also noteworthy is Crimosonland at € 2.99, Pets No More at € 2.99 and Tiny Troopers Joint Ops at € 1.39. Even though they are mostly small-caliber productions there is no shortage of games of moderate thickness even if dated, still valid but above all at this very low price.

PlayStation Store indie game offers end on December 2nd, you therefore have plenty of time to better plan your purchases and optimize your savings for Black Friday.