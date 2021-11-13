the best games to buy for less than 3 euros

Sifting through the pages of the PlayStation Store, on which many promotional initiatives are available, we found a lot of excellent games for sale at bargain prices that do not exceed the psychological threshold of 3 euros. Here are our proposals!

First of all, if you have never started it, we advise you to immerse yourself in the Metro saga based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky by purchasing Metro 2033 Redux for only 2.99 euros: The game is highly recommended for all lovers of dark atmospheres and narrative-based first-person shooters. If you are looking for a healthy dose of carefree fun then we recommend you Goat Simulator for 2.49 euros (where you have to wreak havoc as a goat), Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition at 2.19 euros (clumsy and awkward surgical simulation game) e I Am Bread at € 2.59 (to experience the epic journey of a slice of bread to become toast).

If you are looking for a rally game then we advise you to give it a try Gravel at € 2.99, developed by the Italians of Milestone. At the same price of 2.99 euros there are also Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (the first chapter of Lara Croft’s origin story) e Lords of the Fallen (a decent soulslike useful for killing the wait for Elden Ring).

You can check out the full list of discounts by heading to the PlayStation Store promotion page. If you have any recommendations, don't hesitate to share them with our community by writing us a comment.