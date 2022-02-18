The best games to play as a couple

You may also be interested in:

It is becoming more common to be able share play sessions as a couple thanks to titles with local cooperative for two people who strive to make their experience accessible even for people not accustomed to video games. In this report we wanted to compile some of the best games for two, both cooperative and competitive, which can be found not only on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, but also on mobile devices with iOS and Android. You can see them all below:

A Way Out

Available in: PS4,XONE,PC

PS4,XONE,PC Developing: haze light

haze light Production: Electronic Arts

If you go to escape from jail With someone better than someone you trust, so put your partner in control and step into the shoes of inmates Leo and Vincent as they try to break out of prison in a fast-paced, movie-inspired tale. A Way Out has become one of the best games of its kind thanks to a very well managed rhythm that leaves a few moments to remember, and also has a fairly simple game system that makes it a experience accessible to practically all audiencesregardless of whether they play video games regularly or not.

bounden

Available in: iOS-Android

iOS-Android Developing: Adriaan de Jongh, Game Oven

Dancing is one of the best activities you can do as a couple and bounden knows: this is a mobile game that invites two people to dance while holding the device with the only condition of not releasing it at any time, which leads to hilarious moments with clumsily contorted bodies in impossible positions. The same study launched finglea kind of twister that is played with the fingers on the screen of the iPad. Both fully recommended.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Available in: PS4, XONE, PC, Switch, PS3, X360, iOS, Android

PS4, XONE, PC, Switch, PS3, X360, iOS, Android Developing: starbreeze

starbreeze Production: 505 Games

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the video game with which Josef Fares, a director specialized in designing good cooperative experiences, became known. In this case we speak of a peculiar game, because in reality the two brothers that star in the title are controlled each with a joystick control: in principle it could be thought that it is ideal for a player, but approaching this emotional adventure with a loved one by their side, holding the same controller and controlling a lever each ensures a flood of tears when the final credits appear.

Detroit: Become Human, Until Dawn and Telling Lies

Cooperation as a couple is not limited to each holding a command, but we can also find shared game experiences in a priori titles designed for a player. In the same way that we comment on a series or movie every night at home, video games like Detroit: Become Human (PS4, PC), Until Dawn (PS4) or telling lies (PS4, XONE, PC, Switch, iOS) they give us a relaxed moment of enjoyment on a tray that, in addition, is combined with interaction situations: decide together a dialogue optiondebate about which path we should choose, help each other to investigate… All these situations, which are already interesting alone, gain added value when we share them with our loved ones.

Duck Game

Available in: PS4,XONE,Switch

PS4,XONE,Switch Developing: Landon Podbielski

Landon Podbielski Production: Adult Swim Games

Duck Game is one of the most fun local co-op games you can play with friends, and that makes it an ideal title to play as a couple too. two ducks (or more, up to four) facing each other in two-dimensional scenarios with ridiculous weapons. One shot and you’re dead, but the situations are so crazy that your opponent might burn or explode before they get to you. It’s fantastic how such a simple a priori game manages to foster such strong competitive emotions and, at the same time, moments so silly you can’t stop laughing.

Flat Heroes

Available in: PS4, PC, Switch

PS4, PC, Switch Developing: Parallel Circles

Parallel Circles Production: Parallel Circles / Deck13

Flat Heroes, from the Spanish studio Parallel Circles, is a master’s lesson in level design. With a minimalist aesthetic, featuring the simplest geometric shapes you can imagine, she proposes challenging levels in small settings. The feeling at the controls is highly satisfying and turns the confrontations against enemies, final bosses and their meticulous bosses into tense situations specially designed to enjoy with your partner.

It Takes Two

Available in: PS5, XSX, PS4, XONE, PC

PS5, XSX, PS4, XONE, PC Developing: haze light

haze light Production: Electronic Arts

Maybe It Takes Two be the title that first comes to mind when we talk about ideal games to play with your partner. This is the latest proposal by Josef Fares, designer of the previously mentioned A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and this time he bets on putting us at the controls of a marriage on the way to separation that ends up turned into little dolls. From this peculiar starting point arise a huge variety of situations with which it is impossible to get bored. an audiovisual show, fun to control and accessible Even for those who don’t play.

lego games

Throughout these years, LEGO games have established themselves as one of the best options for sharing the screen with a friend, loved one, or partner. Think of a film saga that you love, look if it has an adaptation to a LEGO video game and you already have it: Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, starwarsDC and Marvel universes, The Incredibles, Pirates of the Caribbean… Any option is good to enter those nice worlds full of humor to fight, overcome platforms and solve puzzles in company.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Available in: switch

switch Developing: Next Level Games

Next Level Games Production: Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 3 It has many virtues, and surprisingly one of them is that it is an ideal game to share as a couple. Once we advance in its plot we will unlock the option to play in local cooperative, with one person driving Luigi and the other Gomiluigi, a nice sticky clone. From there it’s all just fun, because the gorgeous rooms we investigate in this excellent Nintendo Switch exclusive are much more enjoyable if we play together.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Available in: switch

switch Developing: Nintendo

Nintendo Production: Nintendo

any game in the series Mario Kart is ideal for sharing, so we do not hesitate to recommend its latest installment, Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch although it is a revision of the WiiU original. Spectacular graphics, wide variety of scenarios (which have now multiplied thanks to a DLC), iconic characters competing in crazy races, new types of powers and special abilities…

Overcooked!

Available in: PS5, XSX, PS4, XONE, PC, Switch

PS5, XSX, PS4, XONE, PC, Switch Developing: Ghost Town Games

Ghost Town Games Production: Team 17

This recommendation is somewhat tricky, because the games in the series Overcooked! they are known for bringing out the best and the worst in us in the same game. Either game (or its edition Overcooked! All You Can Eatwhich includes both with all the additional content and graphic improvements) is ideal to play together with our partner trying to prepare orders in the shortest possible time while the kitchen moves, catches fire or falls apart. Of course, be careful with moments of tension because we can get very angry with our partner, so we must bear in mind that What happens in Overcooked! stays in Overcooked!.

Gate 2

Available in: PC, PS3, X360

PC, PS3, X360 Developing: Valve

Valve Production: Valve

Gate 2 it’s not just one of the best puzzle games for a player, with some brilliant ideas and a tragicomic story told in a unique way, but also all those virtues are extrapolated to a cooperative mode for two players ideal for playing in pairs. It is not a simple remake of the levels of the story mode, but challenges completely designed thinking about how to put to the test two players, each with their portal gun.

spaceteam

Available in: iOS-Android

iOS-Android Developing: Sleeping Beast Games

Do you know what oligovoltile atomizers or squeaky hydro hooks are? We hope not, because they are completely invented words. They’re the kind of terms you’re going to yell at your fellow gamers in spaceteama peculiar mobile title that puts you and your friends (from two to eight players) at the controls of a crazy spaceship. The problem is that each one has a different controller whose instructions go to another random player, so communicating and yelling things like “install the prototype transatomizers!” is key to overcoming the challenge.

stardew valley

Available in: PS4, XONE, PC, Switch, PS Vita, iOS, Android

PS4, XONE, PC, Switch, PS Vita, iOS, Android Developing: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Production: Chucklefish

Since stardew valley added a multiplayer mode has become an ideal title to share with your partner. both of you can manage your own farm, making decisions about crops, livestock and processing, as well as exploring, fighting and chatting with neighbors in company. If the original proposal was already recommendable, this cooperative version becomes ideal if we want to escape to a virtual town.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Available in: PS4,XONE,PC,Switch

PS4,XONE,PC,Switch Developing: Clever Endeavor Games

Clever Endeavor Games Production: Clever Endeavor Games

The premise of Ultimate Chicken Horse It can be simple, but it is ideal for moments of competitive fun: you just have to go from point A to point B in a obstacle course in which we ourselves place both the platforms and the traps. There are several game modes, but the original allows us to choose objects between each attempt, so it is up to us to decide if we want to grab a surface to help us reach the next point or, on the contrary, a trap that annoys others. our opponent. All in one nice style drawn in two dimensions.