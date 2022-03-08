The best ‘gaming’ keyboards for your games | Showcase

All five keyboards reviewed offer good ergonomics and optimal build quality. GETTY IMAGES.

As we already mentioned in the comparison The best helmets gaming to enjoy the most immersive sound, gamers are demanding users when it comes to choosing their peripherals to enjoy the video games they like the most. And it is that their main objective is to enter as much as possible in the games they play.

Thus, and just as there are gaming helmets, there are keyboards gaming. These types of peripherals not only have a different aesthetic than ‘normal’ keyboards. They have a set of different features such as RGB lighting, the execution of macros or functions such as anti-ghosting, thanks to which the keyboard recognizes and enters all the characters you press simultaneously, avoiding blocking.

what keyboard gaming have we chosen?

To carry out this comparison, we have selected five keyboards belonging to well-known firms. They are as follows: Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT (8.75), HyperX Alloy Origins Core (9), Logitech G513 Carbon (9.25), Razer Ornata V2 (8.5), and SteelSeries Apex 3 (8). These are the aspects taken into account in their respective analyses:

Building: How is the build quality of the keyboard? This quality is directly related to its materials, as well as the durability and resistance of the product.

Ergonomics : wearing comfort is a criterion that is always important. Are your fingers comfortable when typing?

Performance: if the keyboard has responded to our needs and the user experience it offers is positive.

Personalization: It is usual for gaming keyboards to be associated with a program that their manufacturer has created with the aim of creating macros and customizing the RGB lighting they project. We have valued the programs of the five proposals, placing special emphasis on their ease of use and possibilities.

What is the best gaming keyboard? So we have tested

We have used all five keyboards gaming with a Windows computer, playing different video games where adventure and action predominate. These have allowed us to verify not only their comfort. We have also downloaded the associated program to create frames and lighting effects, thus giving each product a look different from the keyboards designed to work.

All five are a good alternative for the target audience. However, the Logitech 513 Carbon gaming keyboard has achieved the highest score thanks, above all, to its excellent ergonomics and build quality. Nor can we forget the possibilities of its G HUB software when creating lighting profiles, effects, macros… It is one of the best in its category.

Keyboard gaming Logitech 513 Carbon: our pick

Removable wrist rest with a memory foam finish, function keys from which to control the multimedia part and keyboard lighting, presence of an additional USB port attached to the mesh cable with which it is supplied in case, for example, you want to connect a mouse … These are some of the features available in this gaming model from the Swiss Logitech that not only stands out for its size but also for its construction, since its entire structure is an alloy of magnesium and aluminum, materials that guarantee its optimal durability. Also, keep in mind that, apart from the keyboard, in the box you will find 12 additional keys (among them are those that correspond to A, S, D, Q, W, E and R), and a small piece called an extractor that makes it easy to change if necessary.

Data sheet keyboard type: mechanic

mechanic Software: Logitech G HUB

Logitech G HUB Illumination: RGB Lightsync

RGB Lightsync Special keys: lighting controls, game mode, media and volume controls, and programmable keys

lighting controls, game mode, media and volume controls, and programmable keys Dimensions: 445 x 132 x 35.5 millimeters

445 x 132 x 35.5 millimeters Weight: 962 grams

962 grams Others: made of an aluminum and magnesium alloy, memory foam wrist rest, 12 additional spare keys, key extractor. 2 USB 2.0, GX mechanical switches, anti ghosting

You need to download the software Logitech G Hub to control and customize macros, as well as the RBG backlighting that the keyboard projects: colored waves, starlight or ripple with some of the built-in effects by default, but the possibilities are practically endless. You also have different animations. Like the rest of the programs that we have had the opportunity to test, the experience of using Logitech G Hub has been positive and it is very easy to take control of it. This feeling is transferable to the mechanism of its GX Blue mechanical switches that are located under the keys.

The best: construction, ergonomics and customization options

construction, ergonomics and customization options Worst: It is the most expensive option.

It is the most expensive option. Conclusions: With an off-road design and excellent ergonomics, its Lightsync technology gives a lot of play when it comes to customizing the lighting at will.

Keyboard gaming HyperX Alloy Origins Core: The Alternative

It is a TKL or tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, that is, it does not incorporate a numerical part. This explains why it has a compact size since its dimensions are 360 ​​x 132.5 x 34.5 mm. It works via the fairly long braided USB Type-C cable included in the box which has a detachable design.

As soon as you hold it, it weighs 900 grams, the sensation is that of being in front of a peripheral that promises excellent durability and resistance on a day-to-day basis thanks to a structure made of aeronautical aluminum, a material that contributes to its premium appearance. From this design, we want to highlight a couple more details. On the one hand, that the two pins that unfold at the base can adopt up to three angles to, in this way, choose the position/height that makes you most comfortable. On the other hand, there are two LED lights on the right side: one is for the caps lock and the other indicates the ‘game mode’ (you must first press the F12 and FN keys) to access the N-key rollover functions. and anti-ghosting.

To get the most out of it you need to download the HyperX NGENUITY program. It offers an easy learning curve, so you quickly get used to its use. In addition to customizing macros, you can ‘play’ with RGB lighting as you like and preview the result before choosing one option or another. Another possibility is to apply feedback effects to one or more keys. Its lighting system and the brightness it projects is one of the best in the comparison. The memory of this gaming keyboard is capable of storing up to three user profiles.

Keyboard gaming Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT: best value for money

With a design resistant to dust and spills, thanks to its IP42 certification, the first thing that strikes you is its size: being quite large, it must be taken into account when looking for the best possible place for it. Meanwhile, we did not expect to like the experience of using its keys so much (the keyboard is membrane and not mechanical) highlighting, on the other hand, three important features. The first is that the palm rest, made of soft rubber, has a convenient removable design. It also has specific volume controls and a Windows key lock mode that prevents the user from accidentally interrupting the game they are playing.

In total, it has 111 keys and also has another six specific for macros located on the left side that are arranged vertically (G1, G2, G3, G4, G5 and G6). You can program them as you prefer thanks to the Corsair iCure software that, on the other hand, allows you to modify the configuration of its multimedia keys, remap keys and control the RGB backlighting of the peripheral at will. Even if you have never used this program before, available through the manufacturer’s website, you will quickly become familiar with its different possibilities thanks to an interface that is easily understood. On the other hand, it supports anti-ghosting technology for up to 12 keys. It works through a USB cable and adherence to the surface is optimal thanks to its different rubber support points that it integrates into its base.

Keyboard gaming Razer Ornata V2

The cheapest option in the comparison has proven to be up to its opponents. Like them – except for the HyperX model – it is a keyboard that incorporates a numerical part and this makes its size relatively large. With a low profile, you can adjust its height by choosing between two positions and make your wrists and hands feel much more comfortable thanks to the accompanying wrist rest: it is made of synthetic leather, it is quite soft and its magnetic coupling guarantees that you can put it on and Hassle-free removal.

By the way, there is no lack of classic multimedia controls, although what is striking here is that the volume control is carried out by a small plastic wheel that produces a pleasant sensation when touched. Another detail to take into account is that on the back it integrates a routing system that allows you to guide the cable that it incorporates as you prefer.

On the other hand, we cannot overlook its mecha-membrane technology: what it does is combine the touch that membrane keys usually offer with the characteristic sound that mechanical keyboards project. At first the sensation may be a bit strange or different, but you end up getting used to it. Other interesting data: Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, custom key mapping, profiling, macros and instant key recognition.

Keyboard gaming Steel Series Apex 3

Its resistance to dust and spills is appreciated, as well as the fact that it integrates a magnetic wrist rest: when comparing its comfort of use, we liked that of the competing models more in that aspect. In its favor, however, it has a three-way USB cable routing system and a similar wheel that is practically the same as that of the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard to control the volume that gives it a differential aspect.

SteelSeries Apex 3 is a membrane keyboard that gets the job done. With it, users will see most of their needs covered. Regarding the ease of use of the software that complements it (SteelSeries Engine), note that its learning curve is not complicated. Unlike others where the keys can be illuminated and customized individually, here this lighting is carried out through zones.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of March 8, 2022.

