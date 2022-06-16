The best gangster movies available on Netflix

We were talking yesterday about series about gangster gangs similar to Peaky Blindersbut Netflix neither falls short with respect to films of the genre. Arms trafficking, power relations, undercover murders or clandestine meetings are elements that attract the viewer because they teach us the darkest part of who we are. And that is why today we bring you the best films about gangsters and criminals that the giant of the streamingwith works by directors of the stature of Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Brian de Palma Y Denis Villeneuve.

The Irish

It wouldn’t be a list of gangster movies if there wasn’t at least one of them. Martin Scorsese. The acclaimed director has made true masterpieces of the genre such as One of ours either The DepartedY The Irish is nothing short (in fact, it is extremely long), reuniting three of its usual and brightest actors, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci Y Al Pacino, to go a little further and reflect on the life of the gangster instead of just showing it. Everything, through the figure of frank sheeran (De Niro), con artist and hit man who worked for major mob figures during the 20th century.

american gangster

Like The Irish, american gangster It is based on real facts collected, precisely, by the same writer: Charles Brandt. And it also has a renowned director at the helm and a Hollywood institution as its protagonist. Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Martian) presents a story of the rise of power through the figure he plays Denzel Washington, Frank Lucas, a driver for a major mobster who takes advantage of his death to start building his own empire through drug trafficking. Lucas will earn the respect of many people, but also the enmity of an incorruptible policeman played by Russell Crowe.

the price of power

Another criminal career that is climbing positions within the criminal world is that of Tony Montana, a ruthless Cuban émigré who settles in Miami with the goal of becoming a major gangster. The road to power, however, is full of obstacles, and despite the help of his friend Manny Riverathe protagonist will often get lost, especially when trying to gain access to the leadership of a dangerous drug organization. Brian de Palma not a hair is cut when showing the violence of gangsters and Al Pacino shows why it is always a good choice for this type of film.

Hitman

We close this list about gangsters and mobsters showing the other side of the coin, that of who is trying to catch them. Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is an idealistic FBI agent recruited by the US government to fight drug trafficking on the border with Mexico. Under the orders of the disciplined Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and the enigmatic Alexander Gillick (Benicio del Toro), the protagonist undertakes a mission that will make her question her convictions about drug traffickers and the limits of the law. The guarantee that it is a good movie? who directs it Denis VillenewAuthor of Arrival, prisoners either dunes.