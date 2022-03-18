“The best gift”: Alex Fernández shares the first photo of Mía, his newborn daughter

After it was announced this afternoon that Alex Fernández and his wife Alexia Hernández became parents for the first time, The proud father could not stop sharing with his followers the first photos of the moment he met his little girl.

I am officially the happiest man in the universe!!! Thank you love for the best gift”, He wrote at the bottom of a photo in which he is seen holding Alejandro Fernández’s second granddaughter in his arms.

His sister América Fernández, Mariana Gonzalez, the girlfriend of his uncle Vicente Fernández Jr., friends and colleagues from the media reacted to the tender publication.

Alex Fernández announced the birth of his daughter Mia

Photo: @alexfernandez.g

For its part, Alexia Hernández also used her Instagram account to welcome her daughter Mia, who was born this Thursday in a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“I love you baby!!! Charro, thank you for my princess.” the new mom wrote in the description of the postcard from inside the hospital operating room.

Alexia Hernández dedicated a loving message to her daughter

Photo: @alexfernandez.g

Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández were married in a private celebration in Puerto Vallarta on June 24, 2021and although the idea of ​​uniting their lives in a religious ceremony has always been present in their plans as a couple, it has not been possible, firstly due to the deterioration of Vicente Fernández’s state of health that ended his life and then due to the restrictions derived from of covid-19, but it is expected that it will take place at the end of this year.