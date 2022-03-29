The best glute exercises if you are between 20 and 40 years old

The buttocks are probably the part of the female anatomy that is most difficult to maintain as we age. It is an area in which cellulite usually accumulates, they begin to drop and little by little they stop having that characteristic firmness.

Maintaining a balanced diet and a routine of physical activity throughout life is the way to keep one in shape even as the years go by, but it is true that this rounded part of the body is difficult to tone.

However, there are some exercises that can be included in daily life to keep these muscles strong and firm. These are very simple to do and incorporate into your daily workout, and the sooner you start and get into the habit of practicing them, the more effective they will be in terms of results.

steps

It is a great ally that will favor the muscular development of the buttocks in a pleasant way. For the youngest, climbing stairs every day will be enough, but there comes a point where having a typical gym stepper is key to keeping everything in place. The step as an exercise consists of making use of a step or rectangular platform to perform aerobic exercises accompanied by music.

A young woman exercises on the step Konstantin Postumitenko

The most beneficial thing about this exercise is that the size of the step and the intensity with which the exercise is practiced is adjusted to each person. For beginners, it is recommended that the step be lower and increase in height as one gains ease. The movement of going up and down will activate the muscles, since the foot resting on the step is the one that dominates and all the force must be done with the gluteus, without the knees suffering any pressure.

bulgarian squat

Although this exercise is more specific, it is recommended to use the same step as for the previous sport. The trick is to position yourself as if you were taking a lunge, but placing one foot on the step. Then you have to bend your knees and lower your hips so that the thigh of the opposite leg is parallel to the ground, and then return to the starting position.

A man does a series of Bulgarian squats Getty Images/iStockphoto

The ideal for this exercise to be as effective as possible is to do around ten repetitions alternating both legs and complementing it with leg exercises.

hip raises

To perform it correctly, one must lie flat and bend the knees keeping the feet flat on the ground. Next, you have to raise your hips (and therefore the muscles you want to exercise) slowly and noticing pressure on your buttocks. After rising, leaving the highest part of the back supported, you have to return to the original position, always with your feet supported.

The rise of the hips is also called a bridge in yoga. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Once the exercise is done without difficulty, it is recommended to use elastic bands around the legs to generate more resistance and exercise the muscles even more.