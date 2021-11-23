The best goal of Ciro Immobile chosen on Binance

Lazio fans voted on the platform Binance Fan Token the best goal of their striker, Ciro Immobile.

The vote was held last November 20, just as Lazio was busy at the Olympic stadium in Rome against Juventus (a match that ended with the opponent’s victory 0-2).

The best goal of Ciro Immoblile chosen on Binance

Ciro Immobile thanks to the goal n. 160 scored in Marseille on 4 November, became the best scorer of Lazio. The striker has surpassed the previous record of Silvio Piola, another legend of Italian football.

To celebrate this milestone, fans were able to experience the power of Binance and a new relationship with the team by voting. the best goal of Immobile. It was the striker himself who chose six of his best centers, listed on the platform.

To win the title of best goal with 237 votes, it was the goal scored against Napoli, in which Immobile has dribbled two opponents, pulling and mocking the goalkeeper.

Ciro Immobile was awarded directly on the pitch by Lorenzo Capone, marketing manager of Binance Italy.

Lazio fans on Binance

In total they voted more than 800 people. To vote it was necessary to be registered in Binance and hold the Lazio Fan Token. Obviously it is not the only activity that Lazio fans can do on the platform. Just think that some time ago 15,000 mystery boxes were distributed in 8 hours.

Other voting sessions involved the fans choosing the design of the team jersey and the song to play at the stadium during the warm-up.

It must be said that Binance has become the official main sponsor of Lazio, but this is not the only involvement of token fans in the world of Italian football. Eg Juventus with Chiliz had made available a fan token with which the fans were able to intervene from time to time in the life of the team.

A new way to experience sport

With this way Binance is reshaping the way sports are experienced. He said about it Lorenzo Capone:

“The blockchain is reshaping the way many different industries operate. And Binance Fan Token is proof of this, reshaping the way in which any type of business, not just related to football, interacts with its community. Every single actor in the equation wins: on the one hand, users are dramatically more engaged and closer to their legends, on the other hand companies find alternative revenue streams and cut distances with fans. Personally, having had the opportunity to present the award to an Italian legend was a dream that came true. Binance looks forward to working with Lazio on similar campaigns and activities in the future that will test existing ways of activating users and extend the potential of what teams can do to connect with fans across key events and in view of upcoming matches “.

For the fans, in short, the era in which they could limit themselves to just watching the games is over. A phase begins in which they are themselves protagonists of the life of the team.