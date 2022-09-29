The best habits to take care of the heart

Taking care of the heart should be an obligation for all people. Suffice it to say that cardiovascular diseases have been the main cause of death in Spain for years. However, regularly following some guidelines for healthy habits significantly reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It is about adapting the lifestyle to the needs of the body: a good diet, moderate exercise and reducing the consumption of tobacco and alcohol is the simple protective recipe for the heart.





It is essential to take care of nutrition. The Mediterranean diet is a very good nutritional base. You have to consume vegetables, fish, legumes in a balanced way and reduce red meat and fats. It is advisable to enrich the consumption of foods containing Omega 3 fatty acids, one of the cardioprotective nutrients. There are studies that link regular intake of this substance with greater longevity. Every September 29, World Heart Day is celebrated, with the aim of raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases.

The Cholesterol Menace

One of the main threats to the heart is cholesterol. Practically half of the Spanish population has high cholesterol levels. When this happens, the diet must be redesigned to balance the presence of foods such as vegetables, fruits, cereals or fish. Avoid excess salt in meals, as it contributes to increased blood pressure. Sugar is another food that you have to limit your consumption.

The bicycle, without abusing the effort, is a very healthy exercise Josep Rovirosa

Another habit that should not be lost is exercising moderately, but regularly. Walking, jogging or cycling are good habits to reduce cardiovascular risk. Obviously, the characteristics of each person and their state of health determine what type of physical exercise and what intensity is most convenient in each case. What is clear is that you have to move your body and try to maintain an adequate weight because exercising not only prevents the appearance of cardiovascular diseases, but also contributes to improving the health of those who suffer from them.

It is shown that a physically active lifestyle is related to reducing mortality from heart disease by at least 30%. In principle, the greater the physical activity, the lower the presence of cardiovascular diseases. But it must also be taken into account that continuous resistance exercise for years could cause alterations in cardiac structure and function, creating a suitable context for suffering from arrhythmias. This was demonstrated for the first time in a study published in the journal Circulation, led by doctors Lluis Mont, Anna Serrano-Mollar, Josep Brugada, Gemma Gay-Jordi and Begoña Benito from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona / IDIBAPS / IIBB-CSIC; in collaboration with the Montreal Heart Institute and the University of Montreal, in Quebec (Canada).

Smoking seriously harms our heart health julia manga

The aim of the five-year study was to determine the long-term chronic effects of exercise in an animal model. To do this, the Barcelona Clinic team subjected a group of rats to one hour of intense daily exercise for 4, 8 and 16 weeks. This exercise is equivalent to a person’s daily training for ten years. This group was compared with another group of rats, in this case sedentary. During the study, abnormalities in the structure of the heart muscle (fibrosis) were detected in rats subjected to intense exercise, especially in the atria and right ventricle. This allows us to assume that there is a direct relationship between the resistance effort made continuously for years and the chances of suffering a cardiac arrhythmia. This confirms the already clinically observed association of increased likelihood of long-term atrial fibrillation in endurance athletes.

Among the habits to banish, tobacco and alcohol consumption stand out because the abuse of both increases the chances of suffering from cardiovascular disease. Avoiding stress and anxiety is also key.









