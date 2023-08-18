The best Hailey Bieber nails to add to the minimalist style

If we talk about gem trends, then Hailey Bieber’s Nails They’re always on top of trends! We Still Haven’t Forgotten When Famous Women Became Fashionable glitter nails In all its chocolate and neon variants, it’s making an unforgettable impression on the world as far as manicures are concerned.

This time, Hailey Bieber’s manicuristZola Ganzorigat (@nailsbizola) and creator of Rode Skin, has been experimenting with a lot of daring designs, so in honor of the designs she’s conquered on TikTok and all social networks, we list the most beautiful models right now! ,

her iconic glitter nails

mrs bieber known for popularizing the style of glitter nails, This technique involves applying a transparent base nail polish or very soft shade and then dusting a pearl effect powder over them to give it a shiny, icing sugar look. Hailey has worn this style many times, creating a sophisticated look that matches perfectly with her most glamorous looks.

Instagram: @haileybieber Add a delicious touch to your nails by copying Hailey’s style!

baby pink

color light pink has been one of the wife’s all time favorite nail polish shades Justin Biber, this delicate tone and girls It is often chosen by models to add a sweet and subtle touch to their hands. From Grand Events to Relaxed Days baby pink It is a color that never goes out of fashion and reflects Hailey’s soft and charming personality.

Instagram: @haileybieber It’s a subtle way to join the barbicore trend.

vibrant yellow

For those moments when you want to stand out and give your look a pop of color, Hailey chooses to wear her nails in bright colors. like yellow, This energizing and luscious shade perfectly flatters the complexion of your hands and skin, making it as refreshing as lemon ice for summer.

Instagram: @haileybieber This style can be worn on XL or short nails depending on your preference.

red frenchie

lss Hailey Bieber’s Nails they’re also classic, but with a turn Which takes them to the next level. instead of wearing a typical French manicure In traditional white tones, the famous lady chooses a sexier version: wearing an intense red tip. By using a sheer base and accentuating the ends with such powerful color, Hailey has pulled off a look at nails Sensual, ideal for special occasions or for feeling empowered on a daily basis.

Instagram: @haileybieber We love how sexy and rich girl this nail design looks.

brownie glitter nails

The businesswoman has also shown her love for neutral tones and her choice of color chocolate glaze This is a clear example of this for your nails. The design offers a sophisticated and versatile aesthetic that pairs seamlessly with any outfit. Dark brown is a cute yet timeless option that has become a favorite look on Hailey’s hands.

Instagram: @haileybieber Perfect for a minimalist style in the autumn season.

lime green with gold details

hailey bieber She’s not afraid to experiment with colors and textures, and her choice is a perfect example of that. lime green nails, The color complements your hands in a unique way, and when you add some three-dimensional gold detailing, the design delivers a stunning combination that reflects your adventurous sense of fashion.

Instagram: @haileybieber Hailey shows that nail art can be a means of expressing personal creativity.

jelly nails

She was also a pioneer of the trend as the founder of the Rode brand. jelly effect nails, Using semi-translucent materials, Hailey creates a refreshing, juicy Which is perfect for summers or any occasion where you want to add a playful touch to your style.

Instagram: @haileybieber Say yes to glossy lips!

Hailey Bieber’s Nails They have everything we look for in a manicure: they are glamorous, minimalist and with trendy colors and effects. Which model design will you try first?