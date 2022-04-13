Entertainment

The best haircuts you can wear this 2022

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read

The change of season arrives and with it also the best time to bet on some of the most modern and most requested haircuts by the famous and celebrities in recent months.

Rejuvenating, fresh haircuts, with paraded and wavy hair, but also daring and extra short, which have already been joined by Spanish women such as María León, Paz Vega or Belén Cuesta, as well as celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez, among others.

Perfect haircuts to change look and renew our image this coming spring and summer, able to suit all types of hair and faces and all ages. These are some of the best haircuts that you can wear this 2022.

  • 1 of 7

    mullet haircut

    The hair cut mullet It will continue to be one of the favorite haircut trends this spring and summer 2022 as well.

    A fresh and carefree cut that we have seen before on celebrities such as Ursula Corbero, Miley Cyrus or the Spanish actress Mary Leon.

    This is a cut that admits many variations both in the back and in the front and can even be combined with the pixie.

    As for the perfect type of hair for this cut, the mullet It favors both curly and straight hair, regardless of whether it is hair with a lot of volume or less. The only variation that we will see this season in this haircut will be in the length of the sideburns, which will not be as trimmed and will be slightly longer than in previous versions.

  • 2 of 7

    Medium hair paraded

    This spring we will also see many half-lengths full of movement, the clear protagonists of the season and perfect for playing and daring, combining them with bangs, with different lengths and volumes to give the hair more density or to lighten the curliest hair. Opt for straight and smooth layers to get a hair like that of Paz Vega.

  • 3 of 7

    Bob cut cut

    East Bob is specially designed for those fine hair in which you want to add extra volume through almost imperceptible layers and a fresh and elegant cut. A haircut capable of rejuvenating any type of face in a natural way and even more so if you combine it with a fringe like the one in Selena Gomez.

  • 4 of 7

    Pixie cut with mullet style

    This type of cut pixie with style mullet which the actress has joined Belen Cuesta is one of those haircuts risky and very chic that you can also wear this season. A perfect cut for both wavy and straight hair that hardly needs drying or styling time.

    Long sideburns, mini bangs and slightly longer hair at the nape of the neck are just some of his main features. An ideal option to face rising temperatures in style and to air dry this spring and summer.

  • 5 of 7

    XXL hair with bangs

    Very long hair always manages to find its place among the list of star haircuts every season and this spring and summer will be no different. Whether through a natural length, slightly paraded like that of Aitana or with the help of extensions as many celebrities have done this season, this type of hair will also conquer the coming months.

    If you want to get a look sweeter and more youthful choose to combine it with a fringe like that of the singer and for slightly capping the front areas close to the face, for a result of ten.

  • 6 of 7

    Short ‘Bob’ with center parting

    This more classic option is perfect for slightly oval faces and to emphasize the features as it achieves Jessica Alba. If you also add the parting in the middle and the slightly wavy ends you will get a look even more modern and glamorous.

  • 7 of 7

    Long hair with waves

    Although every year there are numerous fashionable haircuts, there is always one that will never stop being a trend and that also favors all types of faces, we refer to the classic long wavy hair.

    A kind of summer mane that every spring and summer conquers many of our famous and celebrities and that haley bieber defends perfectly combined with blonde and light brown highlights. A very surfer and slightly paraded mane that will also be the undisputed protagonist this season.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read

Related Articles

reveal that Luis de Llano had another relationship with a minor

2 mins ago

Will Smith’s amazing IQ

4 mins ago

Mbappé unbolted Messi, Ronaldo and even a Real Madrid legend

6 mins ago

Will Smith and Chris Rock take advantage of the incident at the Oscars

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button