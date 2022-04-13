The best haircuts you can wear this 2022

The change of season arrives and with it also the best time to bet on some of the most modern and most requested haircuts by the famous and celebrities in recent months.

Rejuvenating, fresh haircuts, with paraded and wavy hair, but also daring and extra short, which have already been joined by Spanish women such as María León, Paz Vega or Belén Cuesta, as well as celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez, among others.

Perfect haircuts to change look and renew our image this coming spring and summer, able to suit all types of hair and faces and all ages. These are some of the best haircuts that you can wear this 2022.

Follow the topics that interest you