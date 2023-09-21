The best Halloween builds for Minecraft

Halloween comes once a year, but with it comes tons of possible Minecraft building ideas. Whether you play alone or with others, creating a Halloween-inspired Minecraft build can be quite a fun experience. If you need some ideas, we are here to help.

Here, we’ll look at some cool Halloween building ideas that you can add to your Minecraft world. These will range from small, cute builds to some on a larger scale. We will not provide exact building instructions; Instead, this will serve as inspiration, allowing you to expand on each design and let your creativity run wild.

8 Giant Jack-O-Lantern

Nothing screams Halloween better than a giant pumpkin. In Minecraft you can already find a carved pumpkin, but it is quite small. To fully get into the Halloween spirit, try making a giant Jack-o-Lantern. This could be a larger representation of the carved square pumpkin or your own pumpkin design.

You can even go a step further and turn the giant Jack-o-Lantern into a house of sorts, complete with pumpkin-inspired decor. Remember, the Minecraft carved pumpkin gives off a little light when you add a torch to it, so you can create the best mood lighting with candles and pumpkins.

7 Haunted house

Haunted houses are a Halloween staple, and fortunately, they’re pretty simple in terms of construction. You can build a haunted house for aesthetic reasons, but you can also build a house full of hidden traps and mobs and send it to your friends.

To build a haunted house, we suggest starting with the basic design of a house and then searching for inspiration online. Gothic mansions serve as a great model; With all the blocks added to Minecraft over the years, you’re sure to create something terrifying.

6 Cemetery

Another Halloween staple is the graveyard. However, unlike a haunted house, this one is incredibly easy to build. Take down some fences, iron bars and candles, as well as anything that looks like tombstones, and you’re done!

As an added bonus, you can add a tombstone to the graveyard every time you die in the game.

You can leave your cemetery like this or spruce it up with some larger graves. If you’re feeling extra spooky, you can make a creepy, ruined church to serve as the centerpiece of the cemetery.

5 Haunted pirate ship

Imagine this; You’re exploring the ocean and suddenly a trident whizzes past your head. Scary, right? Trident-wielding drowned enemies are quite difficult, but you can use it to fulfill your Halloween dreams in Minecraft.

By (carefully) building a haunted pirate ship near drowned enemies, you can add a little life to your oceans. This can be a completely new build, but you can also use existing shipwrecks in the game as a basis for your design.

4 wizard’s tower

Wizards and Halloween go hand in hand, so why not build a Wizard Tower in your Minecraft world to celebrate? This is another fairly simple build; All you need to do is build a tall tower with a room on top.

The wizard in question could be you, a villager, or even a mob of witches you lured to the top. For the best spooky vibes, the wizard in question may not be present, while the tower remains abandoned. Whatever your choice, don’t forget to set the mood with candles, shelves and a charming table.

3 crypts

If you want to combine a haunted house with a cemetery, we suggest building some crypts! It can be a giant above-ground structure or even an extensive underground corridor and tunnel system.

Inside the Crypts, you can decorate with more tombs, as well as traps and mobs. We’re thinking something similar to Skyrim Crypts, full of Draugr emerging from the walls. Don’t forget to use Redstone and set up some potentially explosive runners!

2 Hedge Maze

The hedge maze is a classic form of entertainment, whether you complete it in real life or in a video game. Using leaves, you can create a Minecraft version of a hedge maze. To add some spice to the maze, you can use trap hooks, pressure plates, and trapdoors.

The vibe you’re going for may be harmless, like the hedge maze in Stardew Valley during the Spirit’s Eve Festival. On the other hand, you can go for something a little scary, like the hedge maze that appears at the end of The Shining.

1 Cozy autumn village

Finally, you can add a cozy autumn village to your Minecraft world. While this isn’t creepy or scary, it can help create a nice atmosphere in your world. By sticking to a warm color palette as you build, you’ll be able to tap into the cozy side of Halloween.

Do you remember the movie Halloweentown? Your fall town can look like it’s part of this movie with the right amount of pumpkins and warm lighting. Of course, you can move away from comfort and create a creepier town. If you’re in the mood, you can even recreate Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

