The Best Halloween Makeup Ideas

Halloween is just around the cornerit is time to think about what your chosen makeup will be this year, since it is the only night you can dress up whoever you want to show off at all parties.

Perhaps you think that these makeups require a lot of time, effort or money and it is not so, all you need is cosmetics that you probably already have in your makeup bag like foundations, eye shadows, eyeliner pencils, lipsticks and mascara.

Remember that the most important thing is to have fun, We recommend that you do several tests days before. Practice will help you improve your makeup, so you won’t be rushed when you have to go to a party.



Makeup to look terrifying on Halloween

harley quinn

One of the characters that are found yes or yes at Halloween parties is harley quinnshe is one of the toughest women in superhero movies and her makeup is one of the simplest to do.

What you need is white liquid makeup, a deep red lipstick, and a couple of blue and red eyeshadows.

Remember that for Halloween makeup You must take care of the skin start with a protective base so that it does not dry out, place the liquid makeup on the forehead, cheekbones, jaw and distribute it on the face.

Then place the blue shadow on the left eyelid and the red one on the right. To have a blurring effect on the eyesusing a tissue, press the shadow from the corner of the eye and drag towards the cheekbone.

Finally for the mouth, you can use liquid lipstick or intense red pencil. Draw the outline of the mouth and finish filling the inside of the lips with color.

Cruella de Vil (The future)

If we talk about rude and strong women, a makeup that is here to stay is that of cruelfrom the homonymous film performed by Emma Stone. Imagine being the villain of the party, arriving and making an impact as she did in the scene of the exclusive gala.

To recreate this iconic look, you just need black paint and shadows, red lipstick and a cotton swab to make the letters “The future” on the face. You can also use white paint for the hair and you will be a complete Cruella de Vil.

Apply the white base only on the forehead and chin, the rest of the smoky makeup will be black. The black paint goes directly on the eyebrows, eyelids and dark circles, it will fade to the sides and over the nose.

Finally for the letters, moisten a cotton swab with makeup remover, now draw the words on the black painted part.

Clown or evil clown

One of the makeups that has been most adopted by men is that of diabolic clown, but they also use it girls looking for something new and that they go to the party determined to scare and have a good time. The reference clown for this design is Pennywise from the 2017 movie.

With white paint, make up the entire face and neck, having done so, seal it with talcum powder so that the paint does not drain. occupies red shadows To brighten up your lids, use a bit of black eyeliner for that evil look.

Finally, with a brush, place a line above your eyebrowyou will do the same for the lower part until you join the lines at the corners of the mouth, do not forget to paint a circle right in the center of your nose and you will be ready.

carrie

One of the simplest makeup for the season is that of the movie Carrie. What you need for this costume is a white dress, loose hair, a tiara and most importantly, deep red blood.

You should do your makeup as you usually do, as if you were going to a prom, the spooky touch will be given by artificial blood that you must place in the center of your forehead and let it flow over your face, you can also stain the dress with some red paint to give more realism. You will be ready to terrify everyone at the Halloween party.

catrina

If what you are looking for is something more traditional for this date, we recommend a catrina makeupvery classic, but impressive.

what you need for turn into a catrina It is black and white makeup, eye concealer, eyeliner pencil, colored glitter and rhinestones to be able to place it along the forehead.

To start this makeup you must paint the entire face and neck with a white paint base, once done, use a thin black pencil to make two circles in the eyes, take the eyebrow and dark circles as a reference so that they are perfect.

You can color the lips black or red to bring the character to life, use the pencil to draw details around the eyes and mouth. to complement it don’t forget to wear a headdress with flowers on the head to look very Mexican.

