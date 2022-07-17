The best Harry Potter movies according to IMDb

A battle between good and evil will be the final touch to a movie saga that began in 2001 and has millions of followers around the world. The only one of the Harry Potter movies, taking into account this ranking, that exceeds 8/10.

Rating on IMDb: 8.1 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II on HBO Max

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

In his third year at Hogwarts, Harry Potter is not safe within the castle walls. At school he is not as protected as he has been before. The wizard Sirius Black, an accomplice of Lord Voldemort, has escaped from Azkaban prison for wizards to finish the dark lord’s job. Potter will not only have to save himself from the evil wizard but in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” the dementors also enter the scene, creatures capable of absorbing the happiness of everything around them. Harry, Ron and Hermione must find a way to keep Sirius out of their reach and prevent tragedy.

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is in second place among the best-rated films in the saga.

Rating on IMDb: 7.9 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on HBO Max

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Many have been the people who have followed the story of Harry Potter over the years, both with the books and with the movies. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the fourth installment of the saga, and it is in third position in the ranking of the best valued if we take into account the IMDb scores.

When Harry is chosen to take part in a tournament in which will compete against young wizards from different schools of magic, little does he know that he will face innumerable dangers in his quest for the Triwizard Trophy.

In this film (in which Mike Newell shows us the evolution and maturity of the young protagonist magicians and with all kinds of tricks mastered) we will find a lot of magic, flying brooms, dragons, fantastic creatures and adventures.

Rating on IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on HBO Max

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

First part of the end of the saga. Until this tape, a movie had been released for each book. But the final installment is divided into two parts by decision of the producer of the same. JK Rowling’s latest book, “The Deathly Hallows”, was divided into two installments on the big screen until reaching the long-awaited finale.

After the events in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, you have to finish the mission. Harry, Ron and Hermione must complete the mission entrusted by Dumbledore: destroy the remaining Horcruxes that guarantee the immortality of He Who Must Not Be Named. With no more help than their ingenuity, their knowledge of magic and the strong friendship that unites them since the beginning of the saga, the three friends will have to face many dangers when the darkness grows by the moment and everything gets complicated.

Rating on IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on HBO Max

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

First delivery of the eight movies and based on the first book in the saga, Harry Potter is an orphan boy who lives with his uncles and cousin. A movie that we have all seen at some point, an essential every Christmas on television. Harry Potter, upon turning 11, discovers that he has magical powers, and that he will go to Hogwarts. A school of magic and sorcery for young wizards, where he will learn enchantments, potion making, defense against the dark arts and fly on a broom like in any self-respecting magic movie.

It will be at Hogwarts where Harry will start and learn his own story, because in the magical world he is a famous character for having survived the darkest wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort. With the help of his friends and his teachers, Harry must fulfill his destiny.

Rating on IMDb: 7.6 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on HBO Max

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

On his sixteenth birthday, Harry begins his sixth year at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Voldemort is becoming more powerful, endangering the safety of both the wizarding and Muggle worlds. Although strong protection measures for students have been implemented at Hogwarts, the tranquility is short-lived. Dumbledore knows that the end is near and prepares Harry for his confrontation with the dark lord. To weaken the enemy, They must find and destroy the Horcruxes, objects in which Voldemort has hidden part of his soul. Harry finds an old potions book that belonged to someone who called himself The Half-Blood Prince and it will help him with his difficult quest.

Directed by David Yates, the sixth installment of the saga is ranked number six of the best rated in the series with a score of 7.6 on IMDb.

Rating on IMDb: 7.6 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on HBO Max

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Following the resurgence of the dark lord in the tragedy of the Triwizard Tournament, a group of powerful sorcerers form a squad that will face the dark forces. The Ministry of Magic denies the return of He Who Must Not Be Named, and seizes control of Hogwarts, now in the hands of the terrible and annoying professor Dolores Umbridge, who with his methods of control and surveillance makes life in the castle impossible.

Harry senses after some strange dreams that Voldemort wants to get hold of a powerful object that found in the Ministry of Magic And what will he use to kill him? She must arm herself with courage and stand up to the fearsome magician.

Rating on IMDb: 7.5 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

After an endless summer at the Dursleys’ house, Dobby arrives. After the summer she shows up at the house of her uncle Dobby, a house elf, to warn Harry that this year he will be in great danger if he returns to Hogwarts castle. After the failed attempt to cross platform 9 ¾, Harry and Ron manage to get to Hogwarts with the help of Mr. Weasley’s flying car.

Mysterious words written in blood on the wall and chilling voices that only Harry can hear. In their second year at Hogwarts, Harry and his friends must face a darkness that lurks in the castle that not even the famous wizard Gilderoy Lockhart will be able to combat.

Rating on IMDb: 7.4 / 10

Watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on HBO Max