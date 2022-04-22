The best HBO Ecuador series to watch at any time

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO Ecuador that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

one. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

two. Thawing

After the body of a young woman is found in the icy waters of Poland’s Oder River, newly widowed detective Katarzyna Zawieja leads the investigation to track down the killer. When it becomes clear that the victim gave birth shortly before her death, Zawieja, never one to give up easily, goes in search of the missing newborn. Still shaken by her husband’s suspected suicide, she undertakes an exhaustive effort to solve the case, even if it means facing her own circumstances and putting herself and her fragile family in the crosshairs of the most dangerous criminals in the world. country. The woman’s relentless search for the truth as she dares to face her own demons and find herself.

3. True Blood

In a town in Louisiana, a series of brutal murders endangers the coexistence between vampires and human beings, which until then had been peaceful thanks to a Japanese drink made from synthetic blood. However, some vampires were unhappy because they preferred to continue feeding on human blood; but there were also men who were not satisfied with this situation. In these circumstances, the controversial romance between Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer, “Quills”), the first vampire to arrive in town, and Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a clairvoyant waitress, is born. New HBO series directed by Alan Ball (“Six Feet Under”). Based on the series of novels ‘Southern vampire’, by the American writer Charlaine Harris.

Four. Tokyo Vice

A first-hand account of the hit on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police following Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who joins the Tokyo Vice police squad to expose corruption. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jake Adelstein.

5. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

6. The peacemaker

The origin story of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

7. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

8. euphoria

A reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurring themes of their age, such as drugs, sex and violence.

9. legacies

In a place where young witches, vampires and werewolves are raised to be their best selves despite their worst impulses, Klaus Mikaelson’s 17-year-old daughter Hope Mikaelson, Alaric Saltzman’s twins Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, among others age into heroes and villains at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

10. queen stars

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

