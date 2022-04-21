The best HBO US movies to watch anytime

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO United States:

one. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

two. The Night House

While trying to get over the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in a house near a lake specially designed for her. Although she tries her best not to lose her sanity, it doesn’t take long for her dreams to appear. Disturbing visions of a presence calling for her in her house become more frequent. Although in the light of day everything seems normal, Beth slowly begins to despair, so she decides to ignore the advice of her friends and investigates her belongings trying to find some answer. There she runs into not only secrets as strange as they are terrible, but also a mystery that she is willing to solve.

3. the infinite purge

For the members of an underground movement, an annual night of anarchy and murder is no longer enough, so they decide to return America to endless chaos and carnage, where no one will be safe again…ever. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where he works as a farmhand on a ranch for the wealthy Tucker family. On the morning after the traditional purge, a gang of masked killers violently and illegally attacks the Tucker family. After this event, the Texan family is forced to unite with Juan and his wife to face an entire country on the verge of collapsing, sinking into a sea of ​​chaos and blood. Fifth and final installment of the ‘The Purge’ saga.

Four. Bill Maher: Adulting

5. Black Mass: Strictly Criminal

In 1970s South Boston, FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), a felon recently released from prison, to collaborate with the FBI. and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The drama tells the story of that nefarious alliance that spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to escape the purview of the law, consolidate his power and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history.

6. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Making good on his threat, Grindelwald escapes from his custody and has begun to gather followers, most of whom are unaware of his true intentions: to raise the pureblood wizards to rule over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to lend his aid, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the closest of friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

7. Fantastic beasts and where to find them

The year is 1926. Newt Scamander has just completed a journey around the world to find and document an extraordinary selection of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stop on his way, where he could have gotten in and out without incident…but not for a Muggle named Jacob, a basket case of magic, and the escape of some fantastical creatures from Newt, which could cause trouble the wizarding world and in the Muggle world.

8. We are the Miller

A marijuana dealer creates a fictional family with a stripper and two young men as part of his plan to move a large shipment from the United States to Mexico.

9. man of steel

A boy discovers that he has extraordinary powers and that he does not belong on this planet. In his youth, he travels to discover his origins and the reasons why he has been sent to Earth. But the hero in him has to emerge so that he can save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for humanity.

10. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his obnoxious aunt and uncle, the Dursleys, and his obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is coming up and he has little hope of receiving any gifts, as no one ever remembers him. However, a few days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in garish green ink break the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and his parents were too.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

