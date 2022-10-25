With only two months left until the end of the year, we present you the list of the best horror movies so far in 2022.

October is the month of monsters, ghosts, zombies and all terrifying beings, and it culminates with the celebration of Halloween. That is why, from Cinephiles we bring you the best horror movies of 2022.

speak no evil

Gæsterne in its original language, is a film from Denmark that had its premiere in March this year. The horror-thriller film is directed by Christian Tafdrup who, in turn, is the scriptwriter of the story along with mads tafdrup. They make up the cast: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huet, Karina Smulders, Liva Forsberg, Marius Damsleyamong others.

The official synopsis reads: “A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on vacation. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly begins to unravel as the Danes try to be polite to how unpleasant the Dutch are beginning to be.”

terrier 2

The American production hit the billboard this month. With the script and direction by Damien Leone, it has in its cast: Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Jason Lively, Samantha Scaffidi, Tamara Glynn, Lauren LaVera, and Johnathan Davis. In addition, they complete the supporting cast: Owen Myre, Charlie McElveen, Casey Hartnett, Elliott Fullam, Amelie McLain, Kailey Hyman, Gilbrando Acevedo, Sarah Voigt, Cory DuVal and Jackie Adragna.

“After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County, where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night,” says the synopsis for this tape.

Menu

Under the seal of A24, Menu It had its premiere in May of the current year. The British production had alex garland as its director and screenwriter. The cast consisted of: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin, Zak Rothera-Oxley, Sarah Twomey, and the voice of Sonoya Mizuno.

“After suffering a personal tragedy, Harper (Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping that she has found the ideal place to heal. But something or someone seems to be stalking her. What begins as a latent dread will end up becoming a real nightmare, inhabited by her memories and her darkest fears, ”indicates the plot of the film.

Pearl

From the hand of Ti West and A24, the film was released in September. “Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and domineering watch of her devoted mother, desiring a glamorous life like the one she has seen in the movies. Prequel to ‘X’ (2022) focused on the origins of Pearl’s character (Mia Goth)”, marks the synopsis.

In addition to Goth, they are also part of the cast: David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro.

Crimes of the Future

The Canadian film hit theaters in late May and early June in several countries. Mixing fiction and horror, David Cronenberg He was in charge of the script and direction. Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamihos, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Denise Capezza, Ephie Kantza, and Jason Bitter; They were part of the cast.

“When the human species adapts to an artificial environment, the human body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With the help of her partner Caprice (Seydoux), celebrated performance artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) stages the metamorphosis of his organ in avant-garde shows. Timlin (Stewart), a researcher at the Office of the National Organ Registry, closely follows her practices. That is when a mysterious group appears: they want to take advantage of Saul’s fame to reveal to the world the next stage of human evolution, “says the synopsis.

Did you see them? Which ones would you add?