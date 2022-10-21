The best horror movies of the 2000s for before Halloween

Every year, the month of October becomes the emblem of terror thanks to the celebration of Halloween which is commemorated every October 31. The world of cinema is full of great exponents for this festivity (not to mention the films that have it in their title as the work he did John Carpenter and starred Jamie Lee Curtis), so it is sometimes difficult to sit down and choose the best ones to watch. For this reason, we shortened the search and selected five titles from the 2000 for you to see in the coming days.

+5 horror movies from the first decade of the 2000s

5 – Final Destination

Launched in 2000, it became an exponent of the slasher and a franchise that will soon have a new movie. We are talking about a story focused on death, which without any specific form, has a list of future victims who, no matter how hard they try to deceive her, will not be able to escape that “final destination.” If you want to know more about this project you can read this note that we made to the creator of the franchise. The film is available at hbo max.

4 – The others

With Nicole Kidman as the protagonist and a plot twist as impressive as that of Sixth Sensethis movie Alejandro Amenabar (which is not on any platform streaming) is an excellent fable about loss and grief. Few filmmakers are able to get such convincing performances from children, in a film that can give you goosebumps on more than one occasion.

3 – Paranormal Activity

As well as Blair Witch Project was a phenomenon among the productions of the found footage, Paranormal activity marked a before and after in terms of cutting tickets. Independently produced, it cost only $15,000! and managed to raise almost 200 million dollars worldwide. It’s not on platforms either, but of course it’s worth looking for. The film centers on a couple who move into a house and soon begin to be haunted by a paranormal entity.

2 – Shaun of the dead

We have to put a horror comedy among all the options and what better than to do it hand in hand with this production of Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy. The story starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg Is available in AppleTV and tells the story of two absolute losers who suddenly find themselves in the middle of a horde of zombies and must do everything possible to save themselves. Good humour.

1 – Hostel

Now that travel is back and the pandemic has given us a break, what better way to think about this movie about the greatest fear of any backpacker: ending up kidnapped and tortured in a completely different country and culture. Directed by eli rothwas launched in 2006 and you can currently see it on hbo max. Of course, be ready to see a lot of blood and some sequences not suitable for impressionable.