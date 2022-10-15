The best horror movies on Netflix (October 2022)

ANDyes Saturday night, you invite your friends to watch horror movies and you don’t know what to choose. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here is a selection of the best Netflix has to offer in one of the genres with the most straw and disappointing productions. Tapes that move away from the cliché, from the cheap scares and from the gory unnecessary, and better bet on a type of terror that stays with you even after you turn off the screen and pretend to go to sleep.

These tapes have the seal of quality of gamer nationwhere we are passionate about horror.

creep

Blumhouse Productions

This film reminds us of the wonder found footage is when done well. A film with only two actors shows us what can be achieved when the talent exceeds the budget.

This film is an exploration of an uncomfortable situation taken to the extreme, in which, like the protagonist, we can never really feel safe, no matter how much we want to continue believing.

A jewel of independent cinema that every fan of horror and the found footage format should know.

incantation

Netflix

Buddhist folk horror. This is something you don’t see every day. We know that Asia has a special sensitivity for horror, so it’s no surprise that Incantation is considered one of the best horror movies of the year.

A mother who prays for her daughter, a family secret, an unknown illness and, above all, a deep song that makes us shudder just listening to it.

Incantation is horror like you’ve rarely seen, with a riveting ending and a story that will leave you on the edge of your seat, and the edge of sanity.

midsummer

A24

More folk horror, but this time with an interesting twist. While horror almost always occurs at night, Midsommar presents us with horror in broad daylight; what’s more, in that location, the night doesn’t even exist for months.

Traditions inherited from Nordic cultures and grotesquely interpreted in our modern context. Possibly the best performance of the great Florence Pugh. This film is an exploration of trauma and emancipation in ways we didn’t know were possible.

creep 2

Blumhouse Productions

If you liked Creep 1, you’ll love Creep 2. Unlike other horror movies where the sequel is nothing more than the inescapable return of the monster to continue squeezing the franchise, Creep 2 is an even deeper exploration of the character.

Presented in a similar format, but with a different approach, Creep 2 is a film about vulnerability, one of the main factors when it comes to fear and horror.

Annihilation

Netflix

Horror and science fiction masterfully combined. Natalie Portman delivers a powerful performance that brings an interesting premise to an excellent conclusion.

It’s possibly the best-rated horror movie on Netflix by critics and audiences, and the one with the most star power, but that doesn’t mean it’s a commercial action movie. On the contrary, it is a form of horror with an excellent level of production, without neglecting the impact on our minds.

Mother

Lionsgate

The horror short of the same name, directed by Andrs Muschietti, was made into a full-length film. And, with all the flaws that the translation to a longer format could bring, Mama still packs just as hard.

The film is a different exploration of motherhood, one full of twists, awkwardness, fear and despair.