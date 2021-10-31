The best horror series to see on Sky and Now Tv

What are the best horror series you can find on Sky and Now TV?

Fear and mystery are extremely powerful levers, which have always attracted readers and viewers. The small screen has always winked at the horror narrative landscape, reinterpreting the genre in the context of seriality. In recent years, a myriad of new productions have invaded the schedules of the various platforms. Getting lost in the labyrinthine on-demand menus is simple, so we have created a guide to avoid getting lost. In particular, below you will find a list with the best horror series present on Sky And Now Tv.

The Strain

The Strain was born in 2014 by Guillermo Del Toro And Chuck Hogan and is based on the Nocturna literary trilogy (La Progenie, La Caduta, Notte Eterna), written by the two themselves. One of the cornerstones of the horror genre is re-proposed, vampirism, here reformulated in a pathogenic key.

The incipit has strong echoes coming from Fringe: a plane lands at the JFK in New York with the lights off and inside there are hundreds of dead. The epidemiologist Ephraim Goodwater and his team investigate the case, which soon takes on horrific shades: an epidemic that transforms into vampires spreads in the city and the prospects of humanity’s salvation are seriously threatened. Mixing the imagery of vampirism with that of the epidemic, The Strain reformulates in a dark key and with strong gore brushstrokes a genre that has been present in the horror imagination for centuries.

Penny Dreadful

Victorian London is one of the most iconic settings of the genre, Penny Dreadful pays homage to the gloomy British city of the late nineteenth century and the horror panorama tout court. Born from the mind of John Logan, the Showtime designer series draws on the characters that populate nineteenth-century literature, including Dorian Gray Mina Harker of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Victor Frankenstein and The Creature of Frankenstein.

The origins and events of the protagonists of the horror scene across the Channel are intertwined with the stories of the noble Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), maximum supporter of the organization created for the hunting of monsters and flanked by colleague and friend Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), tasked with finding new recruits to take up the cause.

The three seasons that distinguish the work give life to a television grand-guignol and a triumph of the Gothic that make it one of the best horror tv series present on Sky And Now Tv.

True Blood

The television series owes a lot to HBO. The US broadcaster has signed some of the best series to appear on the small screen. In the first decade of the new century he signed masterpieces such as The Wire, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and one of the best horror series (now visible on Sky And Now Tv) ever created: True Blood. With a mix of blood, sex, pop culture and a fresh take on the fantasy-horror world, True Blood entertained millions of viewers for seven seasons and eighty episodes.

Based on Sookie Stackhouse Cycle novels written by Charlaine Harris, the series follows the co-existence between vampires and humans in the town of Bon Temps. The protagonist of the series is Sookie Stackhouse (played by the Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin), a telepathic maid who has an affair with vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). Sookie will discover the existence of vampires and other creatures, all damned and monstrously sexy.

Hausen

Between best horror tv series which can be found on Sky And Now Tv, there is a new entry, created in 2020 by Thomas Stuber. The German series revolves around the story of Jashek and his son Juri, after their move to the residential complex that gives the srie its title. Jashek was hired as a caretaker and maintenance man. The building soon reveals itself as a place of paranormal events: dogs that seem to come out of the walls, newborns that disappear and disturbing voices coming from the ventilation ducts.

The eight-episode miniseries was shot in the former GDR government hospital in Berlin and manages to perfectly recreate gloomy and oppressive atmospheres. Hausen is not only a decadent building, it is a living organism, inside which the inhabitants become victims and slaves of its disturbing secrets. There are no particular jumpscares, but the constant tension leaves no way out for tenants and, above all, spectators.

In the name of evil

There is also a local work among the best horror series which you can find on Sky and Now TV. Long before trying his hand at the award-winning documentary on Francesco Totti, Alex Infascelli he directed thrillers that are particularly popular in the cinematic underground. The Roman filmmaker was also appreciated on the small screen and “Nel nome del male” is a shining example of this.

Thanks to the skill of the screenwriter Paola Barbato, one of the best Italian writers in circulation in the thriller and horror genre, the miniseries by Sky is wedged with skill in the darkest meanders of the Italian north-east.

A father desperately searches for his son, who suddenly disappeared for no reason. In an attempt to find it, he is catapulted into the macabre reality of satanic sects, a journey that turns into a psychological descent into hell.