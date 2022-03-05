The best hospitals in Colombia and the world

A first classification was sent to an international network of medical journalists for verification. A global board of renowned medical experts also validated the rankings.

Newsweek magazine (almost 90 years old) and Statista, a German statistical portal dedicated to market and opinion research, revealed the fourth edition of the best hospitals in the world 2022, based on an evaluation of 27 countries (including Colombia, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway or Mexico), chosen based on multiple factors such as the standard of living/life expectancy, the size of the population, the number of hospitals and the availability of data. In the definitive and global list of the 250 best assistance centers, led by Mayo Clinic – Rochester of Minnesota, United States, the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá was the only Colombian, located in position 150.

The methodology for the development of this list was based on the opinion of more than 80,000 medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, health professionals) who answered an online survey in which they were asked to recommend hospitals in their own country. as well as in other countries. Recommendations for your own employer were not allowed. Data related to the experience of the users of these care centers were studied through the surveys that insurers usually do to patients after treatment. Finally, indicators such as hygiene and patient safety measures and data on the number of patients per doctor and per nurse were collected.

A first classification was sent to an international network of medical journalists for verification. A global board of renowned medical experts also validated the rankings. More than 2,200 hospitals were classified for this fourth edition of the ranking. A top by country and a global one were made. The methodology explains that the score of the hospitals in the national lists is not directly comparable with the global scores, since it was not possible to harmonize all the data. This explains why in the Colombian national ranking the Valle del Lili Foundation is the best evaluated, but in the global top the Santa Fe Foundation is the only Colombian present.

The ranking is the result of a process that, due to the interval of data collection and analysis, is a reflection of the last year, that is, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Precisely, the ranking recognizes the pressure to which the health sector has been subjected during those months. Quoted by Newsweek, Dr. Jens Deerberg-Wittram, CEO and President of Romed Kliniken, a German nonprofit health system, noted: “We learned during the pandemic that hospitals really do make a difference in a global crisis, that have expensive and resource intensive infrastructure such as emergency departments, ICU, ECMO [máquinas de oxígeno de membrana extracorpórea]and so on”.

“The goal of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries. We hope this will be helpful not only to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and their loved ones, but also to hospitals comparing themselves to their peers during a period of unprecedented change,” said Nancy Cooper, editor from Newsweek. Here are the five best institutions evaluated nationally and internationally:

Global:

1 Mayo Clinic – Rochester (United States)

2 Cleveland Clinic (United States)

3 Massachusetts General Hospital (United States)

4 Toronto General – University Health Network (Canada)

5 Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany)

149 Santa Fe De Bogota Foundation (Colombia)

National:

1 Lili Valley Foundation (Cali)

2 Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation (Bogotá)

3 Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital (Medellin)

4 San Vicente De Paúl Hospital Foundation (Medellín)

5 San Ignacio University Hospital (Bogotá)