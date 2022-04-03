The best Huawei tablets you can buy (Updated 2022)

We select the best tablets that you can buy within the Huawei catalog in 2022 and we tell you why each of them is worth buying.

Mobile phones are the most popular technological devices in huawei, but the company does a great job in other areas. In this buying guide we focus on your tablets to recommend the best models that you can buy in 2022.

As with other categories, such as mobile phones or headphones, Huawei offers options with different features and prices. depending on your needsyou can choose between one model or another.

For example, if you are looking for a tablet that performs well under heavy usage, you should go to the high end from Huawei, even if it means paying more. If you settle for basic usage, you’ll find good options for 200 euros or less.

Best Huawei tablets you can buy

Huawei is not a company that bets on a continuous rhythm of tablet launches, but its catalog is enough to be able to choose between models from different segments. Next, we recommend the 4 best Huawei tablets that you can buy and we tell you about their main features.

Huawei MatePad 11

There is no doubt, the Huawei MatePad 11 It is one of the best tablets you can buy, with a good relationship between quality and price. If we look at its technical sheet, we see that we are facing a balanced model. The first detail that stands out is the design, as it has a thickness of only 7.2 millimeters and a weight of 460 gramsso you can use it for hours with a good grip and without being uncomfortable.

Among its great assets is also the 10.9-inch TFT LCD screenwith resolution WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) and refresh rate of 120Hz. Seeing the large size, the fluidity and the fact that it integrates four Harman Kardon speakerswe can assure you that this Huawei MatePad 11 is a good choice if what you want is to consume multimedia content.

The processor that gives it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which in practice will allow you to carry out any task with solvency. Therefore, this tablet is interesting if you want to give it a demanding use. Being one of the new Huawei devices, it does not come with Google apps, you will have to settle for HarmonyOS as operating system.

Also has dual rear camera (13 MP and 8 MP) and 8 MP front, compatibility with the M-Pencil second generation, magnetic keyboard and mouse support, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. What’s more, its battery is 7,250 mAh with fast charge of 22.5Wwill have no problem providing you with a day of use.

The Huawei MatePad 11 from 6GB+64GB It has a recommended retail price of €399while that of 6GB+128GB -with pen included- go up to the €499. You can buy it on Amazon and in the Huawei store.

Know more: Huawei MatePad 11

Huawei MatePad Pro

Another magnificent Huawei tablet that you can buy is the Huawei MatePad Pro, a great choice if you want to use your tablet for demanding work. The battery of this model grows up to 10,050 mAh with 40W fast charge, which is also reflected in a growth in weight to 609 grams. Despite this, it is also a comfortable device to use.

If we look at its front, we find a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with resolution WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels). In this case, they are eight Harman Kardon speakers, so we can expect great sound quality. If we add the large size of the screen and these multiple speakers, we are facing a very good model to watch series and movies.

Screen, power and autonomy come together in this Huawei MatePad Pro.

The power is in charge HiSilicon Kirin 9000E, which will be able to carry out any activity or game no matter how heavy it may be. Your operating system is also Harmony OSand repeats the same photographic system as the MatePad 11: 13 MP and 8 MP rear cameras, and 8 MP front. Also, it is compatible with Huawei stylus pen, wireless magnetic keyboard and has mouse support.

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a recommended retail price of 799 euros in the 8GB+256GB model, although low price in the different versions where it is available. You can buy it at Amazon, at PcComponentes and at the Huawei store.

Know more: Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition It is another good tablet from the Chinese brand that you can buy. We like, first of all, its design with not very wide edges and a nice dark gray back that tends to black. It is a tablet that will be very comfortable for you, with a thickness of 7.45 millimeters and a weight of 450 grams.

Good is also your 10.4-inch IPS screen with full HD resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), it has a correct size and the sharpness is assured. His brain is Kirin 820, so good performance is assured. Also, it is not surprising to learn that it arrives with EMUI 10.1without Google services pre-installed.

This tablet is also a good buy for its rear and front camera (both 8 MP), the fact of having WiFi 6, 4 speakers and Bluetooth 5.1. As far as autonomy is concerned, you will have no problem reaching the day of use with a 7,250 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition has a recommended retail price of 319 euros in the 4GB + 64GB model and of 349 euros in the 4GB + 128GB. Fortunately, it usually noticeably drop in price in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and the Huawei website.

Know more: Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition

Huawei MatePad T10s

If you are looking for a tablet to take notes, watch series or perform other tasks that are not very demanding, a good alternative is this Huawei MatePad T10s. Like the previous models, it is characterized by being light and thinwith a rear navy blue color that suits you really well.

If we rotate it, we find a good 10.1-inch IPS screen with resolution Full HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels). Considering that it is a cheap tablet, this panel is not bad at all. In addition, he has Kirin 710A as a processor, with enough power for the basic tasks we were talking about. To no one’s surprise, it also does not come with google services.

For much less than 200 euros you can buy this good Huawei MatePad T10s.

This model equips a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera, enough to take some pictures and participate in video calls (it also has a microphone). In addition, it has two speakers and a 5,100mAh battery that will withstand the day of use if you do not give it much cane.

This Huawei MatePad T10s has two models available: the 4GB + 64GB for 219 euros and the one of 4GB+128GB for 239 euros. Don’t worry, both They already drop significantly from 200 euros thanks to offers from Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and the Huawei store.

Know more: Huawei MatePad T10s

