The best Hulu US movies to watch anytime

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Huluwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Hulu United States:

one. death on the nile

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation. This sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) is the adaptation of the novel Death on the Nile (1937) by Agatha Christie.

two. Deadlock

Mack is a former soldier who, after the war, moved to a town with a nuclear power plant, where almost everyone works. Life is peaceful for him there, until a gang of mercenaries led by Ron storm the reactor and take everyone hostage, including a group of kids on a school trip. Now Mack is in a race against the clock and must use his military training to defeat Ron before he causes the reactor to melt down. Along the way, he discovers Ron’s motive, which reveals a bigger secret the city is hiding from Mack.

3. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

Four. Hideout

To help his little nine-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) recover from the shock of her mother’s suicide, a New York psychoanalyst (Robert De Niro) leaves town and goes with the girl to live in a house in the forest. Far from helping her, her surroundings seem to further upset the little girl, whose attitudes become increasingly disturbing. She begins to talk about a dangerous imaginary friend named Charlie, who threatens and terrifies. At first the father does not take it seriously.

5. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

6. Twilight

Young Bella Swan was always a very different girl from her childhood years in Phoenix. When her mother remarried, she sent her to live with her father in the small, rainy town of Forks, Washington, a town with no appeal for Bella. But then she meets the mysterious and attractive Edward Cullen, a young man different from the others who hides a secret…

7. Deep water

A wealthy husband, who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

8. The incredible Hulk

Scientist Bruce Banner travels the world trying to find a cure for his problem, in search of an antidote that will allow him to get rid of his Alter Ego. Pursued by the army and by his own internal rage, he is unable to get Betty Ross out of his head. So he decides to return to civilization, where he must confront a creature created when KGB agent Emil Blonsky is exposed to a higher dose of the radiation that turned Bruce into the Hulk. Unable to return to his human state, Emil holds the Hulk responsible for his terrifying condition, while New York City becomes the scene of the final battle between the two most powerful creatures to ever walk the Earth. .

9. don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her peaceful existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave her safe haven to rescue her.

10. Big boys 2

Lenny has moved with his family to the small town where he and his friends grew up. On this occasion, the adults will be the ones who receive a whole lesson from their own children.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

