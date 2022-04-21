The best Hulu US tapes to watch anytime

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Huluwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Hulu United States:

one. Hideout

To help his little nine-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) recover from the shock of her mother’s suicide, a New York psychoanalyst (Robert De Niro) leaves town and goes with the girl to live in a house in the forest. Far from helping her, her surroundings seem to further upset the little girl, whose attitudes become increasingly disturbing. She begins to talk about a dangerous imaginary friend named Charlie, who threatens and terrifies. At first the father does not take it seriously.

two. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

3. death on the nile

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation. This sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) is the adaptation of the novel Death on the Nile (1937) by Agatha Christie.

Four. The incredible Hulk

Scientist Bruce Banner travels the world trying to find a cure for his problem, in search of an antidote that will allow him to get rid of his Alter Ego. Pursued by the army and by his own internal rage, he is unable to get Betty Ross out of his head. So he decides to return to civilization, where he must confront a creature created when KGB agent Emil Blonsky is exposed to a higher dose of the radiation that turned Bruce into the Hulk. Unable to return to his human state, Emil holds the Hulk responsible for his terrifying condition, while New York City becomes the scene of the final battle between the two most powerful creatures to ever walk the Earth. .

5. John and the hole

While exploring the neighboring woods, 13-year-old John discovers an unfinished bunker – a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly unprovoked, he drugs his rich parents and his older sister and drags their unconscious bodies to the bunker, where he holds them captive. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally do whatever he wants.

6. Deep water

A wealthy husband, who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

7. a happy family 2

To rescue Baba Yaga and Renfield from the clutches of monster hunter Mila Starr, the Wishbone family transforms once again into vampire, Frankenstein, the mummy, and the werewolf. With the help of their three pet bats, our Monster Family once again travels the world to save their friends, make new monster acquaintances, and finally realize that “No one is perfect”…even those with flaws can find happiness.

8. Cowboys & Aliens

Arizona, 1873. A stranger, with no memory of his past, ends up by chance in the harsh desert town of Absolution. He soon discovers that outsiders are not welcome and that no one lifts a finger on its streets without the order of Colonel “Iron Hand” Dolarhyde Ford. But Absolution is about to experience incomprehensible panic when the desolate city is attacked by thugs from the sky. Now the stranger they rejected is his only hope of salvation. This gunslinger realizes that he has a secret that may give the town a fighting chance against the aliens. With the help of the elusive traveler Ella, they manage to bring together a group of old rivals: the citizens, Dolarhyde and his children, the bandits and the Apache warriors, all of them in danger of being annihilated. United against a common enemy, they will prepare for an epic showdown for survival.

9. We are the Miller

A marijuana dealer creates a fictional family with a stripper and two young men as part of his plan to move a large shipment from the United States to Mexico.

10. man of steel

A boy discovers that he has extraordinary powers and that he does not belong on this planet. In his youth, he travels to discover his origins and the reasons why he has been sent to Earth. But the hero in him has to emerge so that he can save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for humanity.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

