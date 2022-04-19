The best Hulu US tapes to watch anytime

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Hulu.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Hulu and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Hulu United States.

one. Deep water

A wealthy husband, who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

two. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but his daily routine is interrupted by the new villain Vulture and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life begins to be threatened. .

3. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. death on the nile

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation. This sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) is the adaptation of the novel Death on the Nile (1937) by Agatha Christie.

5. Hideout

To help his little nine-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) recover from the shock of her mother’s suicide, a New York psychoanalyst (Robert De Niro) leaves town and goes with the girl to live in a house in the forest. Far from helping her, her surroundings seem to further upset the little girl, whose attitudes become increasingly disturbing. She begins to talk about a dangerous imaginary friend named Charlie, who threatens and terrifies. At first the father does not take it seriously.

6. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

7. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

8. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous alien life forms known as symbionts. During a furtive visit to the central, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, which will tell him what he has to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

9. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the ones he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

10. Twilight

Young Bella Swan was always a very different girl from her childhood years in Phoenix. When her mother remarried, she sent her to live with her father in the small, rainy town of Forks, Washington, a town with no appeal for Bella. But then she meets the mysterious and attractive Edward Cullen, a young man different from the others who hides a secret…

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

