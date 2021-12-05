the best ideas to amaze and save

You are looking for gift ideas for your friends, relatives, children or grandchildren who are passionate about video games? Then you are literally spoiled for choice! Among consoles, games, accessories, merchandising and gadgets that crowd the market, pleasing a gamer can seem like a really hard task. Also this year, therefore, we come to your rescue, accompanying you in search of the perfect Christmas gift for every need, starting with the products of PlayStation world. Who knows, maybe you won’t miss a gift for yourself too …

Where to find a PlayStation 5?

We would like to begin this guide by directing you to the purchase of a PlayStation 5 which, useless to go around it, definitely is the most desired gift of this holiday season. The problem is that, despite the fact that it has been more than a year since its launch, it is still very difficult to find one. So how to do it? Arm yourself with patience, invoke all the luck that is granted to you and carefully monitor the sites and social pages of the main local distributors, who from time to time make available new stocks that, on time, evaporate in a few minutes. Between now and December 31, Amazon.co.uk will offer Prime members priority access to new units of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, moreover new surprise restockings are not excluded on MediaWorld.it (keep an eye on any notices on the Facebook page of the chain) or on GameStop.it (where restocking is notified only to card holders level 3 or Epic).

Also, do not underestimate the small shops: Go take a tour of your trusted dealers, who may occasionally get their hands on new units. You may also have a bit of luck at the branches of large local retailers. If you really want a PlayStation 5 try them all, but we strongly urge you not to turn to the parallel market for touts, which are making the search even more difficult for all common gamers, getting their hands on new units and then reselling them at a higher price. Stay away from them, it’s the only way to combat the phenomenon.

If you really can’t do without a new console …

In this historic moment we do not feel like recommending the purchase of an older generation console. Rather be patient, sooner or later the stock crisis of PlayStation 5 (which is backwards compatible with all games for PS4 and PS4 Pro) will have to end. However, if you have to give a gift to a recipient of little pretension, then we advise you to turn to the second-hand market, monitoring the markets in your area and dedicated sites.

Also take a look at the possible availability of PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro used at retailers such as GameStop and Gamelife. If, on the other hand, you want to get rid of your old PlayStation and accumulate a nest egg to reinvest for Christmas gifts, then you can take advantage of the new GameStop promotion, which offers until December 17th. 200 euro cash for a used PS4 Pro And 150 euros for a slim or fat PS4. The initiative is obviously only valid in the store, go to your trusted store for more information on any restrictions.

Games to give away at a discounted price

We come to the (vast) chapter dedicated to games. You are literally spoiled for choice, whatever PlayStation console your lucky gift recipient possesses. PS4 can count on an immense library, while PS5 in addition to the many next-gen games already available is also able to play all the titles of the past generation thanks to the backwards compatibility function.

To find the game to give as a gift, we recommend start from MediaWorld.it: these days on the website of the well-known retailer there are many discounted titles, both for PlayStation 4 and for PlayStation 5. Some examples?

As we write to you, for the console of the previous generation you can buy The Last of Us Part 2 at € 35.99, The Last of Us Remastered for € 15.99, Marvel’s Spider-Man for € 21.99, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for € 50.99, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for € 39.99, NBA 2K22 for € 40.99 , GTA 5 Premium Edition at 26.99 euros, Gran Turismo Sport at 14.99 euros, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 15.99 euros, Marvel’s Avengers at 27.99 euros, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order at 27.99 euros, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt at 19.99 euros, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot at 24.99 euros, Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 24.99 euros and Rainbow Six Siege at 11.99 euros. For PlayStation 5 you can instead find Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart at 60.99 euros, Deathloop at 63.99 euros, Back 4 Blood at 41.99 euros, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade at 59.99 euros, Hades at 25.99 euros , NBA 2K22 Next-Gen for 45.99 euros, Death Stranding Director’s Cut for 39.99 euros, Battlefield 2042 for 65.99 euros, Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut for 54.99 euros and many others. Consult on MediaWorld.it the list of discounts on PS4 games and the list of discounts of PS5 games to find the title that suits you.

What else is around? From GamelifeFor example, you can buy Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition for 29 euros and receive a gift of 1.25 million GTA $ to spend in GTA Online, or Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29 euros. Also on Amazon.it you can find many games on offer: among those for PS4 we mention Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 9.98 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2 at 27.68 euros, Batman Arkham Collection at 18.99 euros, Batman Arkham Knights at 13.99 euros, God of War at 15 , 99 euros, Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot at 24.99 euros, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time at 39.99 euros, LEGO DC Super-Villains at 13.89 euros, NieR Automata at 14.98 euros, Mad Max at 13.99 euros, while for PlayStation 5 there are Back 4 Blood at 29.19 euros, Back 4 Blood Steelbook Special Edition at 39.99 euros, Jumanji: The Videogame at 24.90 euros, Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition at 28, 99 euros and Kena Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition for 43.40 euros.

Furthermore, We strongly suggest that you consult the GameStop Advent Calendar day by day, which from now to Christmas Eve will continuously renew the selection of video games in limited time discount so save the GameStop page in your favorites and visit it daily to discover new surprises.

If you really don’t know what to give, then let your loved one choose: on Amazon.it you can buy a top-up for your PSN wallet with the value you prefer, from 10 up to 100 euros. You will be given a code, which you can send by e-mail or deliver on a sheet to the lucky recipient, who will only have to redeem it on the PlayStation Network. Credit can come in really handy during this period, since the end-of-year sales are active on the PlayStation Store, with discounts of up to 75% on hundreds of games. If he is a multiplayer lover, you might be happy with him a nice subscription to the PlayStation Plus: on Amazon.it you can find it in denominations of 1 month (€ 8.99), 3 months (€ 24.99) and 12 months (€ 59.99). This way you can also download right away the free games of December 2021, namely Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, LEGO DC Super-Villains, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, The Persistence and Until You Fall.

Accessories for PlayStation 5 and PS4

If you have to make a gift to a lucky PS5 owner, then you could be on the safe side by buying him a console accessory. In this case, you should take advantage of the offers available on MediaWorld.it, where you can buy the DualSense at € 58.99 instead of € 69.99, the charging base for the controllers for € 23.99 instead of € 29.99, the Media Remote for € 22.99 instead of € 29.99 and the HD camera for € 52.99 instead of € 69.99 . The Wireless Pulse 3D Headphones should instead buy them from GameStop, where they are on offer at 89.98 euros (instead of 99.98 euros) in both black and white colors.

From MediaWorld there are also i DualShock 4 for PS4, with black at € 51.99 and red at € 57.99. If you want to save money, you can fall back on the black Nacon Controller with cable for 29.99 euros. Alternatively, there is also the Nacon Nero Asymmetric Wireless Controller for 59 euros with a copy of Rainbow Six Siege bundled by Gamelife (it is an offer from the Spendimeno Flyer valid until December 12).

You can find excellent headphones at the right price on Amazon.it, where the Trust Gaming GXT 488 with official PlayStation license are available for 25.99 euros and the Logitech G432 for 49.80 euros. For fans of driving games (Gran Turismo 7 will arrive in a few months), the steering wheel with pedal unit would be very suitable. Officially licensed Logitech G29 PlayStation, which can be purchased for € 289.99 on Amazon.it (it is also at the same price from MediaWorld and Unieuro).

PlayStation Gear Store items

For many gamers, PlayStation is not just a passion, it’s a way of life. The PlayStation Gear Store, which at the beginning of this year reopened its doors in Italy offering all fans of the peninsula a vast assortment of gadgets and clothing inspired by the biggest PlayStation franchises.

All you have to do is go to the official website and choose your favorite series: di God of War there are the t-shirt with Kratos for 25 euros and the sweatshirt with ax and arrows for 54 euros, while The Last of Us Part 2 you can find the Scottish flannel shirt at 77 euros, various types of t-shirts at 25 euros, the Funko Pop! Ellie’s for 11.50 euros and much more. And then again the articles by Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima and those specifically dedicated to the PlayStation brand. The Gear Store offers free shipping for orders with a total value of more than 90 euros.

A fair number of PlayStation-branded gadgets you can also find them in shops and on the GameStop website: mugs, lamps, backpacks, funko and much more … finding a tasty gift for a little money will not be difficult at all!