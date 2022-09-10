The best in movies, series, programs and documentaries for the weekend

SUBTLE ANA The Gran Canarian palms Friday, September 9, 2022, 23:26



Two days arrive full of good cinema, with a curious and interesting documentary about flamenco and a miniseries about the Sex Pistols.

A moment from the movie. /



Netflix



The

Serieof ten episodes, takes place

30 years later of the All Valley Karate Championship

1984and supposes the continuation of the

inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Following the surprising results of the All Valley Karate Championship, the series begins with Terry Silver hell-bent on

expand the Cobra Kai emporium and trying to impose his style of karate on the city.

Kreese is behind bars and Johnny Lawrence has put karate on hold to focus on repairing all the damage he has caused. Thus, Daniel LaRusso has no choice but to resort to a

old friendship.

Kevin Spacey gives a masterful performance on the tape. /



c7



AMC, Saturday at 1:41 p.m. ‘usual suspects’

We are faced with a real

masterpiece suspense and deception. A

fire aboard a ship in the port of San Pedro, in

The Angels, leaves 27 dead… apparently murdered. David Kujan, the

special agent of the Customs Service that

investigate the crime, he thinks he sees behind it all Dean Keaton, a

ex-police turned into a criminal whom he has been persecuting for years.

The film has a

brilliant script that earned the Oscar to its author, Christopher McQuarrie, and a

splendid staging the work of a young Bryan Singer, who was directing his second feature film.

The film, conceived as a

puzzle where not all the pieces fit together until the last minute, is supported by a perfectly blended cast made up of Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Benicio del Toro, Kevin Pollack and Kevin Spacey, who also won a

Oscar for his interpretation.

Movistar Plus+ ‘Nine Sevilles’

Gonzalo García Pelayo and Pedro G. Romero show how the

Flemish in Seville by the hand of

nine protagonistsnine characters who define with their lives the space-time limits of the city and also of the art and flamenco dance with which it is linked.

They will meet the

Ugandan-London dancer Yinka Esi Graves; will discover the

Three Thousand Homes hand in hand with one of its most emblematic characters, Bobote and they will walk through the Seville of Gonzalo García Pelayo with his brother to discover the most animal part of the city.

The

bullfighter non-binary Vanesa Montoya teaches

Triana on horseback; Chilean bailaora Javiera de la Fuente share their

reflections about love, flamenco and life and David Pielfort will take us on a journey towards

poetic reality of the flamingo.

feel the

constant revolution that involves flamenco with the actress Rocío Montero; the Hungarian bailaor, Rudolph Rostas ‘Janek’ and the feminist lawyer and human rights activist, Pastora Filigrana.

Zachary Levi, at one point in the film. /



movistar plus+



Movistar Premieres 2, Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ‘American Underdog’

Zachary

Levi and Anna

Pakin star in this biopic around the figure of Kurt Warner, one of the

players most valuable of the

NFL (National Football League).

The film portrays

touching true story of Kurt Warner, who went from being

stocker in a supermarket to become one of the

big stars of the NFL, and winner of the 2000 Super Bowl MVP, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.

AMC, Sunday at 9:10 p.m. ‘Pressure’

Movie British starring Danny Huston, Matthew Goode, Joe Cole, Alan Mckenna.

A team of technicians

submerge at the bottom of the sea in an underwater capsule to

repair a pipeline. It was meant to be a routine job but an unexpected and

violent storm sink the ship the capsule is attached to. The rescue team is slow to arrive and the air runs out.

While the

tension increases and the solutions to save the lives of the four run out, they must decide what to do in their

fight for survival

Quico Taronjí presents this space from La 1. /



rtve



The 1, 7:30 p.m. ‘Here the Earth’

Program dedicated to

environment, the climate and how it affects our daily lives. It is presented by Quico Taronjí and Isabel Moreno.

The space reveals

wealth and biodiversity of our country. Since the

agricultural products, typical of each region, with protected designation of origin or geographical indication, and the different ways of preparing them in

cuisine, traditional and modernputting in value the kitchen of Km0, and the product of proximity.

He is also concerned about

indigenous breeds of our country, some of them in danger of disappearing, and for the richness and variety of species that make up one of the largest and best examples of biodiversity on the planet, together with the enormous catalog of

Natural spaces which Spain enjoys.

Sundance, Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ‘white elephant’

two curesJulián and Nicolás, after surviving a

assassination attempt by the army during their work in Central America, settle in a neighborhood of

Buenos Aires to develop their apostolate and social work. There they meet Luciana, with whom they will fight side by side against the

corruptiona disease endemic to the area.

Their work will confront them

ecclesiastical hierarchy and to government and police powers,

risking their lives for defending their commitment and loyalty to the neighbors of the neighborhood.

This Spanish-Argentine co-production, shot in Buenos Aires and Bolivia, stars

Ricardo Darin and Jérémy Renier, along with Martina Gusman, who plays a social worker.

The series follows the history of the group Sex Pistols. /



disney+



Miniseries of six episodes about the

rock music revolution & roll unchained by the band

Sex Pistols, led by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. The

wild rideJones’ emotional and sometimes heartbreaking story guides us through a kaleidoscopic narrative of the

years more epic,

chaotic and filthy from the history of the

music.

The miniseries offers a new and

fascinating perspective of one of the greatest stories of rock: from the

official protection houses from West London to SEX, the famous Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren store on Kings Road, passing through the international controversy that caused the launch of ‘

Never Mind the Bollocks’one of the most influential albums of all time.