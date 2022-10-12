The best in series, programs and movies on platforms and television

SUBTLE ANA The Gran Canarian palms Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 00:05



Since today is a national holiday, take the opportunity to see some of the offers that we propose. Disney+ premieres a miniseries about a murder in Texas. La 1 broadcasts the military parade that takes place in Madrid and Joaquín ‘El novato’ interviews Rosario Flores. In addition, a new ‘Five forks’ program is offered and a film that was the great winner at the 2022 César Awards.

The action takes place in Mexico in the 70s. /



Netflix



Netflix, from 8:00 a.m. ‘Belascoaran, PI’

Premiere of a new

Serie Mexican in which comedy is mixed,

mystery and action. Sit behind an old table to smoke and wait? It will be no. A city like Mexico City needs a

detective.

Héctor Belascoarán leaves his office job and his boring marriage to become an independent detective and solve

shocking cases in the Mexico of the 70s.

Soon, Belascoarán Shayne will show viewers what it takes to be an independent detective in the Mexico of the

seventies.

The military parade takes place in Madrid. /



rtve



The 1, 9.50 hours National Holiday Day Parade

The military parade of the National Holiday Day can be experienced in

straight in La 1, chaired by the

Kings. The ground and air military parade in Madrid constitutes the central act of October 12. The broadcast will be hosted by Yolanda Ferrer, Xabier Fortes and Alejandro Riego, together with Ángela Berjillos, Commander of the Army.

The military parade will begin in the

cuzco square and will end at the intersection of

Paseo de la Castellana with the street Raimundo Fernández de Villaverde, with the tribune of authorities located in the Plaza de Lima. The audience will be able to see the arrival and greeting to the King and Queen of Spain, the

stunt patrol jump parachuting carrying the

flaghoisting it,

tribute to those who gave

life for spainthe flight of the

Eagle Patrol and the ground and air parades.

Miniseries that narrates a real event that occurred in Texas. /



Disney+



Disney+, starting today ‘Candy’

Miniseries original drama about a true crime, of which

Jessica Biel is the protagonist and executive producer and has five episodes.

Candy Montgomery is a mother and

Housewife from the to

80’s who has done it all

perfection: a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of

conformism begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. And with

lethal results.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Antenna 3, 9:45 p.m. ‘Joaquin, the rookie’

The

guest from ‘Joaquín, el rookie’ will be the youngest of the Flores clan.

rosary beads will have to teach Joaquín Sánchez to become a

true artist In the music’s world. Quite a challenge that the footballer has ahead of him together with the daughter of Lola Flores and with the help of

Anthony Carmona.

The artist recalls a funny anecdote from her courtship years with Enrique San Francisco together with Joaquín Sánchez. In addition, the footballer dares to tell a

joke for bulerías

Presenters, Ferran Adriá (c) and guests of today’s program. /



movistar plus+



#0, 9:30 p.m. ‘Five forks’

Tonight the second season of ‘Five Forks’ will have its

last assault. Miki Nadal and Juanma Castaño will fight for the

golden fifth fork And it will not be easy for them: they will have to conquer the palate of an unrepeatable chef, the genius Ferran Adrià.

To achieve this they will have the help of the comedians

Santiago Segura and Jose Mota. The two teams will have to work hard and cook in 120 minutes the best dish of

veal cheeks. Miki Nadal, who starts with a slight advantage, will offer Juanma Castaño a double or nothing for the final victory.

In return, Juanma will have to pay a

small toll which, with the passing of the minutes, he could regret.

Gérard Depardieu at one point in the film. /



movistar plus+



Movistar Premieres, 9:00 p.m. ‘lost illusions’

The great

successful at the 2022 César Awards -best film, adapted screenplay, supporting actor, up-and-coming actor, photography, wardrobe and production design-, it was a period romantic drama in which Xavier Giannoli adapts the classic French literature by

Honore de Balzac.

With a cast full of

great figures of French cinema (from Gérard Depardieu and Cécile de France to the young Benjamin Voisin), the film follows Lucien de Rubempré, a

young poet low class who is crazy

loved of the

baroness Louise de Bargeton. The risk of scandal forces them to flee to Paris, where they hope to live and love each other freely.

However, Lucien is soon

refused for the baroness. Alone, penniless, hungry and humiliated, he seeks

revenge writing controversial but banal articles, and finds himself immersed in a cynical Paris where everything – and everyone – can be bought and sold.