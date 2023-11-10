The Best Independent Films to Stream in November – IndieWire

November is the month of gratitude, so why not be thankful for some great independent cinema?
As the end of the year approaches, new movies flock to theaters in droves, with big blockbusters, seasonal holiday films, and major Oscar contenders competing for November and December slots. This month alone, some of the most anticipated films include “American Fiction,” “Dream Scenario,” “Leave the World Behind,” “May in December,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “Napoleon,” and . The Disney film “Wish.” On streaming, new movies lean toward the seasonal holiday variety, with mountains of Christmas rom-coms arriving on Netflix for you to enjoy and/or fear. But there are still plenty of classic films coming to the platform this November – including great independent films released as recently as 2014 and 1969.
It’s an especially great month for The Criterion Channel: the streamer for many cinephiles’ favorite home video company, The Criterion Collection. Some gems include the 1998 hip hop classic “Belly”, featuring rap legends Nas and DMX. You can also check out the 2000 Argentine heist film “Nine Queens” as well as the Harmony Korine oddball experiment “Trash Humpers” and the obscure late ’90s treat “Drilongoso.” On more mainstream pastures, you can find some solid recent selections like “Whiplash” and “Winter’s Bone” on Netflix and Max, respectively. For older and iconic independent hits — like the watershed ’60s counterculture classic “Easy Rider” or David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” — check out Peacock or Paramount+. Add in all-time greats like Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” or the bittersweet romantic drama “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and you have a strong roster of films to enjoy this fall.
Read on for the 10 best classic independent films new to streaming this November. Entries are listed in no particular order, and are compiled from new releases on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Showtime, and Peacock, as well as specialty services like Metrograph, Criterion Channel, and Shudder.
-
‘Whiplash’ (streaming on Netflix)
Damien Chazelle made his feature debut with “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench” in 2009, but the director really took off in 2014 when he made “Whiplash,” turning the typical teacher-student counseling movie into a tense, anxiety-inducing Turns it into a doable movie. Thriller. Miles Teller plays Andrew, an aspiring jazz drummer whose dream of attending the prestigious New York City Conservatory turns into a nightmare because of his overbearing, abusive instructor Fletcher (JK Simmons). Simmons is charismatically obnoxious in the role, but what makes “Whiplash” really popular is that Andrew is as single-minded and stubborn as Fletcher is meaningless and cruel — and the friction between the two is so What’s great is that it’s not dramatically clear who will break first. Add a gorgeous score and laser-focused direction from Chazelle and you have a movie that makes beautiful music.
-
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Streaming on Peacock)
One of the most beloved romantic films of the 21st century, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” has grown in popularity since its 2004 release. Directed by Michel Gondry and from a screenplay by Charlie Kaufman, the film stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple whose loving relationship turns sour; They soon decide to medically erase each other’s memories to avoid living with the heartbreak. Their journey down memory lane provides a window into the pain as well as joys of a long-term relationship. It is a visually inventive and gorgeous film. At its center are two brilliant performances from Carrey and Winslet, and a simple but powerful message about connecting both the good and bad parts of love.
-
“Blue Velvet” (streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime)
Although it is one of the most famous films from king of weird cinema David Lynch, “Blue Velvet” is relatively simple, though still a messy and sometimes surreal window into human darkness. Teaming up with his now frequent collaborator Kyle MacLachlan, Lynch adapted “Blue Velvet” and tells the story of a college student investigating the life of a troubled lounge singer to explore his past, including his abuse, sex and darkness. Some frequently recurring themes can be discovered. The downside of picture-perfect American life. It’s one of the director’s finest films, thanks in part to his killer ensemble – including the heartbreaking Isabella Rossellini and the memorably corrupt Dennis Hopper.
-
“Reservoir Dogs” (streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime)
One of the most iconic films of the ’90s, “Reservoir Dogs” caused an immediate stir upon its debut at the 1992 Sundance Film Festival with many critics criticizing its violence and profanity. But the film also attracted many fans and remains one of Tarantino’s most universally beloved works. Starring an ensemble cast including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen, the slick heist film leaves the heist – a jewelry store robbery carried out by a group of professional thieves that goes horribly awry – complete. Kind of, instead of cutting between weeks as the crew recruits arrive on the job and the immediate result is that they get stood up by the police and try to determine which member. threw them out. Featuring Tarantino’s trademark style, uniformly great performances from the cast, and a script that is simultaneously funny and sad, “Reservoir Dogs” is packed with some of the best thrills you can find in any movie.
-
“Winter’s Bone” (streaming on Max)
Before she became Katniss Everdeen or an Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence first gained attention for her performance in Debra Granik’s quiet, horror indie “Winter’s Bone.” And more than a decade later, her role as a teenage girl raising her family in the rural Ozarks in the film is arguably still her best of all time — down-to-earth and lived-in and decidedly inoffensive. Her character Rei’s desperate search for her missing father is utterly compelling, a window into the financial deprivation and those left behind that still have a glimmer of hope.
-
“Easy Rider” (streaming on Peacock)
A counterculture classic, Dennis Hopper’s “Easy Rider” stars the director and Peter Fonda as two drug-smuggler motorcyclists on a trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans, where they’re hoping to celebrate Mardi Gras. Along the road, they encounter a colorful group of hippies, free-love community residents, drug addicts, prostitutes, and other outsiders. Their free-wheeling exploits are compared to the decisions of the small town people and law enforcement tries to shut them down. The film’s unexpected financial success almost single-handedly ushered in a new Hollywood filmmaking era, and it remains a lovely, shaggy time capsule to this day.
-
“Belly” (streaming on the Criterion Channel)
Creator of iconic music videos like Missy Elliot’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”, Hype Williams’ directorial debut “Belly” was criticized when it first premiered, but is now being hailed as an underappreciated cult classic. Is seen as. Starring a truly ridiculous number of top-tier hip-hop and R’n’B talents like Nas, DMX, Method Man, T-Boz and Sean Paul, “Belly” focuses on the divergent paths of two childhood friends who become partners in crime. but gradually separated due to political and philosophical differences. It’s not a perfect movie, but it’s definitely a good movie, thanks to surprisingly solid performances from Nas and DMZ and Williams’ gorgeously stylized visuals. In addition to the first film, “Belly 2: Millionaire Boys Club” is also streaming on Criterion.
-
“Drylongso” (1998)
Recently re-released by Janus Films in March this year, “Drylongso” is a 90s gem that deserves to be seen by more people. The Oakland-shot film from experimental director “Caulen Smith” focuses on an aspiring teen artist (Toby Smith) who begins a project of photographing black men in his neighborhood as news of a serial killer in the area spreads. And fear for him arises in his mind. Security. As she continues her project, she develops a close friendship with Toby (April Barnett), a young woman living in an abusive relationship. Coinciding with its streaming debut, the film has also been added to the physical Criterion Collection.
-
“Trash Humpers” (streaming on the Criterion Channel)
Nearly every movie Harmony Korine has ever made aims to shock and disgust, and this is no more evident than when he released a movie literally titled “Trash Humpers.” The film, shot through the shoddy, visually-impairing medium of used VHS tapes, is an almost entirely narrative series, following a quartet of elderly people (actually Korine and some dudes in makeup) as they… Corrupt, gross and generally do horrible things. works. For many, this seems unbearable, but for others, there is a strange charge to the whole proceeding that makes for some incredibly fun. If you’ve ever wanted to watch a group of elderly weirdos masturbate like, yes, fuck, then this movie is for you.
-
“Nine Queens”
A thrilling heist film, “Nine Queens” is considered an all-time classic of Argentine cinema in its home country. Starring Gaston Pauls and Ricardo Darin, the film focuses on two small-time artists who meet while scamming a convenience store and team up to land a big job while attempting to sell counterfeit stamps to a wealthy Spanish collector. It’s a simple premise for any thriller, but it’s the sense of paranoia, great performances, and director Fabian Bielinski that make it an absolute blast.
(TagstoTranslate)The Best New Movies in Streaming(T)Blue Velvet(T)Easy Rider(T)Film(T)Independent Film