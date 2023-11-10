The Best Independent Films to Stream in November – IndieWire

November is the month of gratitude, so why not be thankful for some great independent cinema?

As the end of the year approaches, new movies flock to theaters in droves, with big blockbusters, seasonal holiday films, and major Oscar contenders competing for November and December slots. This month alone, some of the most anticipated films include “American Fiction,” “Dream Scenario,” “Leave the World Behind,” “May in December,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “Napoleon,” and . The Disney film “Wish.” On streaming, new movies lean toward the seasonal holiday variety, with mountains of Christmas rom-coms arriving on Netflix for you to enjoy and/or fear. But there are still plenty of classic films coming to the platform this November – including great independent films released as recently as 2014 and 1969.

It’s an especially great month for The Criterion Channel: the streamer for many cinephiles’ favorite home video company, The Criterion Collection. Some gems include the 1998 hip hop classic “Belly”, featuring rap legends Nas and DMX. You can also check out the 2000 Argentine heist film “Nine Queens” as well as the Harmony Korine oddball experiment “Trash Humpers” and the obscure late ’90s treat “Drilongoso.” On more mainstream pastures, you can find some solid recent selections like “Whiplash” and “Winter’s Bone” on Netflix and Max, respectively. For older and iconic independent hits — like the watershed ’60s counterculture classic “Easy Rider” or David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” — check out Peacock or Paramount+. Add in all-time greats like Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” or the bittersweet romantic drama “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and you have a strong roster of films to enjoy this fall.

Read on for the 10 best classic independent films new to streaming this November. Entries are listed in no particular order, and are compiled from new releases on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Showtime, and Peacock, as well as specialty services like Metrograph, Criterion Channel, and Shudder.