The best indie games of 2022 (so far)

We are almost four months into 2022, so it’s time to review the best indie games of the year. Because many texts are dedicated to triple AAAs, but in the case of independent video games, the attention is usually less. And that its products, created with lower budget and great creative freedomwith smaller teams, with a taste for pixel or simple graphics, They have been staring the big blockbusters in the face for many years now.. Here is a small list of the best indie games of 2022.

Sifu

Last February, a game developed by the French Sloclap arrived, which managed to give a twist to the great and forgotten genre of me against the neighborhood. If the usual formula for this type of game was exhausted by the lack of evolution and finesse in its games, Sifu manages to maintain the essence but with a style of play that is difficult to master and very satisfying at the same time. Drinking from the martial arts cinema, with a gameplay that forces you to repeat each level until you make each scenario perfect, Sifu It is one of the most recommended indie games so far this year.

Tunic

The Zelda They have something special and Tunic the influence of Link and his adventures is already evident from the design of the character, a little fox that is a very clear tribute. His creator, Andrew Souldice, has dedicated seven years of his life to Tunic And you can see it. What in the beginning seems like a simple and charming sword-swinging action adventure, it ends up revealing itself as a living world, full of secrets, demanding and that seeks to be explored and lived by the player. This interview with him explains perfectly that recreating that feeling of discovery that Miyamoto sought to convey in the first Zelda is what drives Tunic.